Once again, Morrissey fans in the Twin Cities aren't getting what they want this weekend.

The former Smiths singer — who already has a checkered history of calling off shows in Minnesota and just about everywhere else — has postponed his concert scheduled Friday at the Fillmore in Minneapolis. The culprit in this case is illness within his band, which prompted another postponement in Milwaukee this weekend as well two other tour dates earlier this week.

"To all the fans in Minnesota & Milwaukee, we're extremely sorry to announce the postponement of shows this coming weekend due to ongoing illness," read a statement sent out on the singer's behalf via the Fillmore. "We're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise band health."

Ticketholders are being told to hang onto tickets pending makeup dates sometime next year.

While it's true flu and cold cases are spiking at the moment across America, it's also true that Morrissey has a bad track record for fulfilling concert commitments.

In the Twin Cities, he twice rebooked a date at the Orpheum Theatre in 2013 before finally canceling the third scheduled show. And just a week ago on his current tour, he walked off stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles after performing for just a half-hour. The reason? He said it was too cold.

That doesn't bode well for the Minneapolis show being booked anytime before next May.