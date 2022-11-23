Thursday, Nov. 24

1. Jearlyn Steele: She is a radio host on WCCO, a motivational speaker, an entertainment reporter on TPT, musician in residence at Luther Seminary and a singer. A wonderful singer, who can touch all the bases from R&B and gospel to jazz and rock, and light a room of any size with her opalescent personality. Skip the game between the Patriots and the Vikings, who already had a turkey this week, and spend Thanksgiving with the embracing, thankful vibes of Steele, who will be joined by her brother Fred Steele on keyboards, nephew Kenyari Jackson on drums and others. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25-$35, pre-order a turkey dinner, too for $35, dakotacooks.com)

Friday, Nov. 25

[UPDATE: This week's Morrissey concert has been postponed due to illness. Ticketholders are being told to hang onto tickets for a makeup date.] 2. Morrissey: Only seen in the Twin Cities once every decade in the 21st century, the notoriously unpredictable singer of the influential Manchester, U.K., mope-rock band the Smiths tests fans' patience even further with both his far-right politics of late (including anti-immigrant leanings) and his knack for canceling shows on a whim. Case in point: Last week, he walked offstage from the Greek Theatre after only 30 minutes because he said it was too cold; yes, the Greek in Los Angeles. Two more shows were canceled this past week due to illness. He and his band have been putting on heated performances in other cities, though, according to reviews, with set lists including just a few Smiths classics and new songs from a forthcoming album. No opener. (7:30 p.m. the Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St., $85, livenation.com)

3. Yung Gravy: Is he a novelty act or a legit rapper? And does he still consider himself a Minnesotan or is he Mr. Hollywood now? This overdue homecoming show by the Rochester-reared viral star should settle those questions. The real-life Matthew Hauri, age 26, crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100 chart this summer with his breezy, Rick Astley-sampling single "Betty (Get Money)," from his third album "Marvelous." Before that, he generated tens of millions of YouTube views with big-budget videos for songs like "Oops!" and "Welcome to Chilis" showing him in gold chains and polyester suits like a faux '70s pimp, but the sly grin he wears through it all suggests he'll be fun to see live. His entourage for the gig includes his "Chilis" collaborator bbno$, veteran Twin Cities turntablist DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip and local rap wiz-kid KayCyy. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $55, all ages, ticketmaster.com)

4. Mpls. Sound Family Reunion: This second annual salute to our vintage R&B scene reads like a who's who, featuring Prince veterans Bobby Z, Dr. Fink, Kirk Johnson, Tommy Barbarella and Kip Blackshire as well as Mint Condition guitarist O'Dell, Mazarati guitarist Marvin Gunn, Flyte Tyme saxophonist David Eiland, vocal stalwarts Jamecia Bennett, Kathleen Johnson, Jay Bee, Julius Collins and Tony Christian and many others. (9:30 p.m., also Sat., Bunkers, $50-$175, Eventbrite.com)

Also: To celebrate Native American Heritage Day, local folk troubadour David Huckfelt has put together the Decolonizing Thanksgiving concert to benefit First Nations Kitchen with buzzing powwow music revisionist Joe Rainey and Native songwriting vets Keith Secola and Annie Humphrey (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $20-$25); prolific blues veteran Johnny Rawls dropped another album this year, "Going Back to Mississippi," and is back in town for a two-night stand (8 p.m., also Sat., Shaw's, $10); L.A. singer Kevin Kirkendahl returns to his home state for his accomplished Johnny Mathis tribute (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$45); Pat Hayes and Lamont Cranston play the blues Minnesota style (8 p.m. Crooners, $35 and up); Minneapolis' psychedelic twang-rock groovers Night Moves play a hometown gig fresh off a West Coast tour last month (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $20); wild sibling rockers the Shackletons top a fun triple bill with Kraig Jarrett Johnson and Surly Grrly (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $15); drums/keys master looper Dosh pairs up with experimental band Din Din (8 p.m. Palmer's Bar); a hodgepodge of Twin Cities music vets including Chris Castino, Dan Israel and Gregg Hall are taking part in the Petty Comes Alive tribute show (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $17-$23).

Saturday, Nov. 26

5. Trampled by Turtles: Minnesota's favorite acoustic pickers have been quite picky about playing shows at home of late, resulting in a little pent-up demand for their first concert within the Twin Cities metro area since before COVID. There's also extra buzz this time via their first album in four years and best in a decade, "Alpenglow," which was produced by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy. Here's hoping they play a lot of the new tunes along with the must-play old favorites. Their favorite old-timey friend Charlie Parr is opening. (8 p.m. the Armory, Mpls., sold-out except for resale tickets, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Get into the rockabilly swing of things with Jack Knife & the Sharps (8 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); local jam vets Kung-Fu Hippies pay tribute to the Dead (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $27-$40).

Sunday, Nov. 27

Hip-hop makes a rare appearance at the Dakota with a special intimate gig by Detroit pioneers Slum Village, featuring rappers Baatin and T3 without their late DJ/producer J Dilla (7 p.m. $30-$35); Twin Cities jazz/gospel/soul keyboardist David Billingsley celebrates his 38th birthday and his streaming albums with help from friends including Stokley Williams, Darnell Davis and Brandon Commodore (5 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); after Cornbread Harris' weekly Sunday afternoon set (5-7 p.m., free), vintage roots picker Jack Klatt and his band play their monthly gig at Palmer's Bar with Faith Boblett opening (7 p.m., $10).

Monday, Nov. 28

6. Beabadoobee: The London bedroom-pop singer known from the ultra-chill, softly strummed 2017 viral hit "Coffee" put on a surprisingly loud and hard-rocking set at Rock the Garden this past summer, proof of how far she has come in her career at just age 22. Originally from the Philippines and classically trained as a musician, the real-life Beatrice Laus turned up the volume and guitar fuzz on her second album issued in July, "Beatopia," featuring the catchy and stormy single "Talk" and lighter and brighter TikTok hit "Sunny Day." Atlanta duo Lowertown opens. (7 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., all ages, $28-$32, axs.com)

Also: Veteran Minnesota piano man George Maurer gifts the Twin Cities with his annual Christmas show (7 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$30); bluegrassy folk troupe the Roe Family Singers have one of the best weekly gigs in town (8 p.m. 331 Club, free).

Tuesday, Nov. 29

7. Daryl Hall: He could use an "ampersand" once again but not for John Oates. Hall will be joined by old pal Todd Rundgren for what's essentially a retrospective on Hall's solo career. He'll be backed by the band from the "Live from Daryl's House" web series (as will Rundgren) and then the famous Philadelphians will perform some songs together. And, yes, there will be some Hall & Oates tunes in the mix. (7:30 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $40-$180, ticketmaster.com)

8. Charley Crockett: While other young old-school twangers such as Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers have gotten rockier on recent albums, this deep-voiced Texas singer sticks to classic country sounds on his latest album, "The Man From Waco." Actually from the Gulf Coast town of Los Fresno, he blends in cool tinges of Louisianan, Mexican and blues music influences alongside his epic honky-tonk tunes. And after years of hard touring he's turned into a true showman on stage in his white suits and charming banter. Highly recommended. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35, axs.com)

9. Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde: Asher, a Forrest Gump of rock 'n' roll, returns with his boomer-thrilling, multi-media raconteurial evening of stories and songs of the Beatles, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and others, including his own hitmaking '60s duo, Peter & Gordon of "World Without Love" renown. He'll be joined by fellow British Invasion vet Clyde, of Chad & Jeremy and "A Summer Song" fame. (7 p.m., also Wed. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls, $40-$60, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Wrapping up his month-long residency touting his new solo album, "The Rubicon Is a Red River," Irishman Minnesotan Robin Kyle will reunite with his melodic and moody '00s band Valet (9 p.m. 331 Club, free); the International Reggae All-Stars return to their weekly gig (8:30 p.m. Bunker's, $8).

Wednesday, Nov. 30

10. Dianne Reeves: With a limited window for Christmas concerts, the celebrated vocalist has chosen Minneapolis as one of her seven performances of Big Band Holidays with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. No, Wynton Marsalis, leader of JLCO, won't be there. But the splendid stylist Reeves, who is fluent in jazz, R&B, pop and African folk music, will sparkle like the tinsel on a Christmas tree. The Detroit-reared, Denver-based veteran received a jazz master designation from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2018, honorary doctorates from the Berklee College of Music and the Juilliard School, and five Grammys, including best jazz vocal performance for "Beautiful Life" in 2015. Rising vocalist Samara Joy will not appear on this program, as was previously advertised. (7:30 p.m. Wed. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls, $52-$100, minnesotaorchestra.org)