St. Paul restaurants are starting to cater to late-night snackers, with expanded hours and special menus for those who venture out to eat well past dark.

Mucci's Italian (786 Randolph Av., St. Paul, muccisitalian.com) kicked things off with its Munchies menu every Friday and Saturday night from 9-11 p.m. That's when the Italian restaurant gets experimental with limited-time dishes like baked chicken parm ziti, pizza sandwiches and the long-awaited return of Mucci's legendary doughscuits (a doughnut-biscuit hybrid in always-changing flavors). Newer to the night scene is Herbst Eatery & Farm Stand (779 Raymond Av., St. Paul, herbstsaintpaul.com), which is teaming up with Barely Brothers Records every Friday for the rest of the summer from 9 p.m.-midnight. Guest DJs will spin vinyl, while diners get access to a late-night menu. Some highlights: farm potato chips with smoked trout roe, and popcorn with fennel pollen and Calabrian chili. And the east side's Juche (1124 Payne Av., St. Paul, juchestpaul.com) is a Korean lounge that's open until midnight Thu., Sun. and Mon., and 1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. The menu of Korean-inspired comfort food is served till close.

LynLake Lynhall becoming full-time event space

Say goodbye to brunch at the Lynhall's LynLake location (2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., thelynhall.com) as it shifts to an event-driven space. Restaurant service is ending July 16.

"We have seen a significant increase in the private event and catering side of the business this past year," said owner Anne Spaeth. The location has hosted everything from holiday parties and tea service to weddings and community events, including cooking classes and demonstrations and book launches, and will continue to build that side of the business.

But all is not lost: The Lynhall Edina (3945 Market St.) will still offer daily brunch from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and afternoon tea service at 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

D's Banh Mi stand now open

D's Banh Mi is now serving up traditional and vegan bánh mì, as well as Vietnamese dishes like spring rolls and noodle bowls, at the popular red snack stand at 1848 E. 38th St., Mpls. It's open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Mon. and Wed.-Sun., and while its predecessors were seasonal, D's has plans for year-round service.

Midwest Dairy picks its 2023 State Fair malt flavor

Minnesotans have spoken. A poll from Midwest Dairy pitted three new ice cream flavors against one another, and voters selected "Cheers for Cherries" as the official new malt and sundae flavor at the Minnesota State Fair's Dairy Goodness Bar. The cherry-chocolate concoction beat out an Oreo-mint combo and a churro sundae. Found inside the Dairy Building, the Dairy Goodness Bar's creamy cold treats represent the Midwest Dairy Association's 5,000 milk producers in the region.

Cheers to Duluth brewery collabs

Duluth's Best Bread, which recently opened a second location in downtown Duluth, has joined forces with several of the city's breweries and cideries to mash flavors.

First up is a Duluth's Best Bread Hefeweizen from Hoops Brewing, with a Hoops launch party set for 6 p.m. July 13. And the baked goods collaboration gets sweeter: Blacklist Brewery soon unveils a cinnamon roll beer, followed by Canal Park Brewing Company's take on a caramel roll brown ale and Duluth Cider's peach pop tart cider. Wild State Cider, Bent Paddle, Fitger's Brewhouse and Carmody Irish Pub are also in the lineup.

Smack Shack's Crayfest is back

Get ready to suck those mudbugs: Smack Shack's Crayfest is back on Aug. 5 from noon to 7 p.m. outside of the North Loop restaurant (603 N. Washington Av., Mpls., smack-shack.com). The all-you-can-eat crayfish boil also offers burgers and brats, beer, hurricanes and live music. Tickets are $60 in advance ($95 at the door); grab some buddies and buy a Crayfest six-pack for $300. More details and tickets can be found online.

More food events!

In St. Paul, Taste of Rondo (976 Concordia Av., St. Paul) is holding its first Taste of Rondo Block Party on July 15 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The restaurant will be joined by additional food vendors serving barbecue, soul food and sweets, all with the entertainment backdrop of live music, DJs, dance, drum and drill teams, spoken word and more. Get more information at tasteofrondo.com/blockparty.

Bull's Horn is throwing a parking lot party on Aug. 6 from 2-5 p.m. during Nokomis Days. There will be smoked pork butt, corn, chicken and more tasty eats, along with a collaboration with Venn Brewing. Shop a flea market and groove to music courtesy of DJ Truckstache. Bull's Horn is at 4563 34th Av. S., Mpls., bullshornfoodanddrink.com.

And the Slavic Experience is back, and in a new location. On Aug. 5-6, the family-friendly festival is heading to the West End Festival Site (5376 Gamble Drive, St. Louis Park) and will serve up authentic classics including pierogies, kielbasa, turkey legs and dumplings. Also on tap: a Paczki-eating contest and a performance from the Polish-American band Deleted Society. For a full schedule of events, go to slavicexperience.com.

Sharyn Jackson, Nicole Hvidsten and Jana Hollingsworth contributed to this report.

