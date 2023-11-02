Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand lauds the Timberwolves for their win over the Nuggets but laments that he (and others) weren't able to watch it because of continuing problems with the Bally Sports Plus app. That led directly into listener questions about the future of sports on TV, Dick Bremer and local superstars.

14:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand ahead of Ben Johnson's third season as head coach. The Gophers are picked to finish last in the Big Ten again. Will they be better than that? Fuller thinks they will.

29:00: The Rangers win the World Series and Big Ten coaches turn up the heat on Michigan.

