monday
ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• St. Paul Johnson 14, N. St. Paul/Tartan 6
PI DIVISION
• Armstrong 10, Park Center 2
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Bethlehem Academy def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
• Mabel-Canton def. Alden-Conger, 25-14, 32-30, 25-27, 25-15
• Spring Grove def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 24-26, 13-25, 25-19, 15-12
STATE TOURNEys
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
STATE MEET
Next Saturday • At St. Olaf
• Class 3A: 10:30 am
• Class 2A: 3:30 pm
• Class 1A: 1 pm
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
STATE MEET
Next Saturday • At St. Olaf
• Class 3A: 9:30 am
• Class 2A: 2:30 pm
• Class 1A: Noon
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Semifinals • Tuesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Andover vs. Wayzata, 8 am
• Maple Grove vs. Woodbury, 10 am
Third place • Wednesday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinals losers, 9 am
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 10:15 am
CLASS 2A
Semifinals • Tuesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Hill-Murray vs. Richfield, 12:30 pm
• Cloquet-E-C vs. De La Salle, 2:30 pm
Third place • Wednesday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinal losers, 11 am
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 2:45 pm
CLASS 1A
Semifinals • Tuesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Maranatha Christian vs. St. Paul Academy, 5 pm
• Legacy Christian vs. St. Anthony, 7 pm
Third place • Wednesday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 7:15 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Semifinals • Wednesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Edina vs. Mounds View, 8 am
• Rosemount vs. Stillwater, 10 am
Third place • Thursday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinal losers, 9 am
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 8 am
CLASS 2A
Semifinals • Wednesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Mahtomedi, 12:30 pm
• Holy Angels vs. Mankato East, 2:30 pm
Third place • Thursday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinal losers, 11 am
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Semifinals • Wednesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Providence Academy vs. St. Anthony, 5 pm
• Breck vs. St. Paul Academy, 7 pm
Third place • Thursday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 5 pm