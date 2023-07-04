Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

6 • Miz Cali (Barajas) 4.40 2.60 2.40

4 • Princess of Malibu (Valenzuela) 4.00 3.60

3 • Highly Creative (Lopez) 4.80

Time: 1:36.97. Scratched: Kamikaze Blue. Exacta: 6-4, $7.50. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $22.85.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

1 • Club Mesquite (Berrios-Lopez) 6.80 3.20 2.20

4 • Unleash the Beast (Lopez) 2.60 2.20

2 • Hightail Cowboy (Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:41.09. Exacta: 1-4, $7.00. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $8.30. Superfecta: 1-4-2-5, $5.65. Daily Double: 6-1, $8.30.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,605.

10 • Swanage (Harr) 13.80 5.00 3.60

1 • Rollin Blackout (Roman) 2.80 2.20

7 • Dreaming Biz (Ulloa) 3.80

Time: 1:35.25. Scratched: Shabam, Marina's Gold, O'Babe. Exacta: 10-1, $13.30. Trifecta: 10-1-7, $32.60. Superfecta: 10-1-7-9, $10.27. Daily Double: 1-10, $24.60.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

6 • A Roze and Wine (Hernandez) 3.80 2.80 2.40

3 • Mr Navigator (Bridgmohan) 4.60 3.40

2 • Samurai Mike (Roman) 2.80

Time: 0:55.29. Scratched: Twentyone N Change. Exacta: 6-3, $8.20. Trifecta: 6-3-2, $13.75. Superfecta: 6-3-2-5, $3.55. Pick 3: 1-10-4/6, $47.70. Pick 4: 1/6-1-10-4/6, $89.45. Daily Double: 10-6, $17.40.

5 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

2 • Win Over Wyatt (Hernandez) 6.80 4.00 2.40

1 • Ramblingamblinman (Bridgmohan) 7.60 3.60

3 • Going At It (Roman) 2.20

Time: 1:40.91. Exacta: 2-1, $18.20. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $16.70. Pick 3: 10-4/6-2, $52.80. Daily Double: 6-2, $5.90.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $29,075.

3 • Inesperado (Bridgmohan) 11.40 5.40 3.80

5 • Twoko Bay (Murray) 4.00 2.80

1 • Loring Park (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:34.07. Scratched: Push Through, Eisenstaedt. Exacta: 3-5, $22.20. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $42.10. Superfecta: 3-5-1-7, $22.68. Pick 3: 4/6-2-3, $61.60. Daily Double: 2-3, $21.10.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

3 • Bodenheimer (Wade) 3.00 2.10 2.20

8 • Ship It Red (Lopez) 3.00 2.40

2 • Euromantic (Valenzuela) 4.00

Time: 0:54.95. Scratched: Tactical Attack, Speitful Sam, Tapped to the Max. Exacta: 3-8, $3.20. Trifecta: 3-8-2, $12.25. Pick 3: 2-3-3/5/6/7, $39.60. Daily Double: 3-3, $11.30.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

6 • Mr. Who (Hernandez) 3.60 2.20 2.10

5 • Optimal Courage (Barajas) 2.60 2.10

3 • Single Me Out (Bridgmohan) 2.60

Time: NA. Scratched: Tizona. Exacta: 6-5, $3.00. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $3.30. Superfecta: 3-6, $5.80.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,100.

1 • Doctor Oscar (Quinonez) 2.60 2.10 2.10

4 • Holden the Lute (Berrios-Lopez) 3.80 2.40

2 • Minister of Soul (Hernandez) 2.20

Time: 1:15.54. Exacta: 1-4, $5.00. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $4.35. Superfecta: 1-4-2-3, $10.13. Pick 3: 3/5/6/7-4/6-1, $4.30. Pick 4: 3-3/5/6/7-4/6-1, $17.40. Pick 5: 2-3-3/5/6/7-4/6-1, $98.35. Daily Double: 6-1, $3.30.

Total handle: $1,780,712. Live handle: $289,660.

Jay Lietzau's results: Monday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 55-148 (.372). Lock of the day: 9-17 (.529).