MNUFC2 failed to convert on an early penalty and lost 3-2 at Tacoma on Sunday night in MLS NEXT Pro action.

Juan Alvarez scored in the 10th minute for Tacoma, minutes after Wallis Lapsley saved the penalty.

Travian Sousa made it 2-0 in the first minute of he second half, and Marlon Vargas scored on a penalty in the 62nd minute for the Defiance.

Tommy Williamson and Segir Arce soon responded with goals for MNUFC2 (6-6-3), but the team couldn't score again and lost for the fourth time in five games.

Etc.

• The Saints suspended Sunday's series finale with Toledo at CHS Field because of unsafe field conditions. Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a future home game this season.

• Fairmont High School's Bob Bonk retired after 46 seasons as a cross-country coach and 51 seasons as a track and field coach. Bonk, named to the Minnesota Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019, coached the Cardinals to seven state titles overall.

• Bemidji State golfer Koby Kuenzel won the North Dakota Golf Association Match Play championship at Grand Forks Country Club, defeating Brandon McGarry.