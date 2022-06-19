FOXBOROUGH, MASS. – For the first half Sunday, Minnesota United looked like a team refreshed by a long break, controlling play, taking the lead on a penalty and appearing to be the better team at Gillette Stadium.

But those good vibes mostly disappeared in the second half.

Dylan Borrero and Gustavo Bou scored second-half goals and the New England Revolution defeated Minnesota United 2-1 in the visitors' first MLS game since May 28.

The Loons outshot the Revolution 12-9, including seven shots on goal to three for New England. But it wasn't enough for them against a Revolution team that extended its MLS unbeaten streak to eight games and home unbeaten streak to six.

"Disappointing. We've done more than enough to take something from the game," Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said on the Loons' television broadcast after the game. "I don't think the Revs played any better in the second half than they did in the first. I just don't think we moved the ball as well and made the most of our opportunities."

Emanuel Reynoso scored in the 37th minute after drawing a penalty on Andrew Farrell and beating New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, the highlight of a strong first half for the Loons (5-7-3). But after halftime, New England (6-5-5) tied the score in the 53rd minute. Standing just outside the penalty box, Borrero took a pass from Carles Gil and put a low shot on goal that was deflected by a defender and somehow squeezed in between goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and the goalpost. It was Borrero's eighth goal of the season, tying him for second in MLS scoring.

"Obviously, the first one was a disappointment from Dayne's point of view. But he's done really well for us recently. We won't be pointing any fingers there," Heath said.

Two minutes after Bou went just wide with a shot, he had another chance when Robin Lod picked up a yellow card on a foul — one of five second-half yellow cards for the Loons. Bou's free kick from the left side of the box was a thing of beauty, curling in over the wall and past an outstretched St. Clair.

"He's a top player," Heath said. "You pay $10 million for a guy, that's the sort of thing that they can come out and do."

The Loons generated some opportunities late but could not come up with an equalizer. They drew a free kick just outside the box in stoppage time, but Reynoso's left-footed kick went right into the Revolution wall. Petrovic finished with six saves.