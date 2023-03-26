Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said all week he didn't want to make excuses no matter what happened Saturday night at Allianz Field with six starters gone to international duty and another two absent.

But he, his players and others in the organization were counting minutes and seconds at game's end after Vancouver scored the tying goal in a 1-1 draw seven minutes into stoppage time.

Whitecaps second-half sub Simon Becher's sliding stretch goal in the final gasping moments of stoppage time sent both teams home with a point.

Becher redirected a shot from the right side that came all the way across the goal before it found him waiting at the far post. His sliding shot went off veteran MLS goalkeeper Clint Irwin's leg and into the goal's corner in stoppage time's eighth minute.

The Loons flailed their arms, pleading that the six minutes of stoppage time added by the referee had to have expired by the time Becher scored the goal. Heath said he was told afterword from his team's management that the two teams played an extra 7:23.

Asked if he got an explanation from the referee, Heath just shook his head. "We played 7:23, probably," he said.

Referee Rosendo Mendoza told a pool reporter, "A minimum of 6:30 was going to be played, but there were further extended stoppages for which more time was added."

When asked if his team was done hard by that last, tying goal, Heath said, "You do when it's so late. I just wanted the players to get the reward of getting it over the line because there were five or six of them running on fumes at the end. I thought they deserved to take something from it. It's always disappointing when it's the last kick of the game."

The Loons now are 2-0-2 to start the season after beating FC Dallas and Colorado on the road and drawing with New York Red Bulls and now the Whitecaps.

Loons striker Mender Garcia in the 40th minute scored his second goal this season and Saturday's first until Becher's late goal sent the Loons and their fans home stunned and unhappy.

Garcia's stretching header from just inside the 6-yard box eluded Whitecaps keeper Yohei Takaoka after Loons defender Zarek Valentin delivered a curving cross from the right sideline.

For all the chances it had all night, Vancouver appeared to convert a tying one in the 75th minute. But Brian White's short-range header was wiped away when teammate Tristan Blackman was ruled a step offside.

• Both Loons supporters and newly signed forward Sang Bin Jeong stood and applauded each other when Jeong was introduced to the Allianz Field crowd before the game. He is scheduled to fly to Canada on Sunday for a Monday appointment at a South Korea embassy to process his work visa. Heath on Friday was hopeful he'd be back and cleared to play by next week's game at St. Louis CITY.

• Original Loons play-by-play voice Callum Williams is one of many broadcasters who moved from calling games for franchises to joining Apple TV's new 10-year deal with the league for the new MLS Season Pass.