Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH —

Searchers recovered the body of a missing pilot in Lake Superior Wednesday, hours after his helmet washed ashore near Hovland, Minn.

Denny Pechacek took off in his ultralight aircraft nearly a week ago, but didn't meet his significant other/ground crew Amy Nielsen at the designated time that evening. She contacted authorities as the sun set without spotting him.

Dozens of emergency officials and North Shore residents have spent days searching through mountainous terrain and thick vegetation.

Pechacek's helmet was found early Wednesday morning, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department. Tom Crossmon, a specialist in recovering victims of drowning, used sonar to find him.

"This is not the outcome that we wanted, and our thoughts and prayers go to Denny's family and friends," Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a news release. "We are so very fortunate that we live in a community where people will drop what they're doing and rally to assist those in need."

The body will be transported to Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.