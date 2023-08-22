DULUTH — Dozens of volunteers and emergency personnel continued to search Tuesday for a pilot from Hovland, Minn., who has been missing since Friday.

Denny Pechacekwas last seen flying his ultralight paramotor in Hovland near Horseshoe Bay off Lake Superior. He didn't return to his takeoff spot at a designated time, and the sun began to set as a friend waited for him. She contacted emergency personnel and the search began immediately, according to Pechacek's daughter-in-law Abbey Johnson.

"Denny was always on time," she said. "His craft has no lights so he needed to be landed and packed up before dark."

Cook County Chief Deputy Will Sandstrom described the search area as "expansive" and said it has mostly been boots-on-the-ground through a mountainous area — a mix of thick vegetation and lakes, rivers and ponds.

Through Tuesday morning, there has been no sign of Pechacek, Sandstrom said.

Pechacek's "flying machine," as the family called the aircraft, was equipped with a blue parachute. Sandstrom said there is a chance he is still alive. His family remains hopeful.

"If anyone could survive this, it is him," said Johnson. "He has the most exciting stories of any person I have met. This should be just another great story.

"He will likely say 'What took you so long?' when we find him."

The Minnesota State Patrol flew a fixed wing plane over the area on Friday and Saturday and several drone operators have volunteered to capture aerial views. Volunteers have set up at the Hovland Fire Hall, and local businesses have been dropping off food and snacks.

"If people want to come out and help, we're more than willing to take whoever wants to come out," Sandstrom said.

The pilot's family is looking for heat-seeking drone operators or anyone who might have spotted him — or heard the buzz of Pechacek's motor on Friday night. They are also asking residents of this region along the North Shore to check footage from security cameras and ring doorbells. They have set up a tip line at 612-440-4094.