Minnetonka Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders died Saturday after he was found unresponsive at his home.

Police and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures and took Flanders to a hospital where he later died, a news release from the west metro city said.

"My heart is broken for Jim's family and our fire family. Losing one of our brothers is devastating," said Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance. "He was always at his post helping our community prepare for and deal with emergencies."

Flanders was 59.

Flanders served for many years as assistant chief of Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management and was beloved by his colleagues in emergency management and local government, the city said.

In 2021, Flanders was honored with the Spirit of Minnetonka Award for his work and dedication. The accolade is given annually to the city's employee of the year,

"Jim was an indispensable resource for our community and also known by our residents," said Minnetonka City Manager Mike Funk. "Just a few days ago, he was the one passing along warnings as severe storms approached Minnetonka. He also continued to track COVID-19 and coordinated the area's response to the pandemic."

Details about plans for a memorial will be released at a later date, the city said.