She cheered for the Twins, loved Chuck Berry and did the crossword puzzle each day.

Mary Lou Westerberg, who died July 2, was the mother of Replacements rocker Paul Westerberg and radio DJ Mary Lucia. But her obituary has gone viral because its details capture the extraordinary nature of what might appear to be, at first, an ordinary life.

Westerberg thought "The Wizard of Oz" and "It's a Wonderful Life" were "sentimental fantasy crap," according to the obituary, written by one of her children.

"Her signature fragrance was Estee Lauder's Youth Dew."

"At the time of her passing she had active crushes on Rudy Gobert, [Byron] Buxton, ad some dude whose name we don't know from 'Dancing With the Stars.'"

It's been a tough week for the Westerberg family. Laurie Lindeen, singer/guitarist in the pioneering Twin Cities rock band Zuzu's Petals and Paul Westerberg's ex-wife, died July 1 of a brain aneurysm. She was 62.

"With the shocking passing of Laurie Lindeen. Both my brother and his son lost their mothers less than a day apart," Mary Lucia wrote on Facebook, sharing the news. "Daylight is good at arriving at the right time. It's not always gonna be this grey."

Lucia and her siblings didn't return a reporter's calls Monday. Their mother's obituary doesn't give her age at the time of her death.

Westerberg worked in banking. But her love was baseball. "It really was everything to her," the obituary says. "Though none of us have taken a DNA test, the possibility that some of her children might be fathered by the Boston Red Sox's Ted Williams remains a running joke."

The family's obituary for Mary Lou's husband, Hal, had a similar emphasis on the details that define a lifetime.

"He was an expert bridge player, put ketchup on everything he ate, and shined our shoes for Mass on Sunday," according to that obituary, from 2003. "He did our taxes (only 3 out of 4 were audited) and cured our earaches with a puff of cigar smoke.

"He owned a pair of ruby slippers and yet never wished for a different life."

Staff writer Chris Riemenschneider contributed to this report.