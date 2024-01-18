Off-leash dogs have long been a touchy subject in Minnetonka, where dogs have been allowed to romp off-leash most places in the city. The city's dog leash rules are looser than most, requiring only that dogs be under their owners' verbal control.

The issue is flaring again, as the city ponders changes at Purgatory Park, including formalizing the off-leash dog areas. Almost half of respondents to a city survey said they are at least sometimes put off using the park because they don't want to deal with unleashed dogs, while the other half want to keep letting their dogs run.

Park board members are pushing for the City Council to reexamine the leash ordinances and remake the rules, at least for the parks and maybe for the entire city.