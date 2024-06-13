For motorists, getting around Plymouth has been a difficult this spring with Hwy. 55 and Plymouth Boulevard under construction. And that has led to a downturn in businesses at some retail outlets, restaurants and attractions.

"It's down 30 percent at one business," said Katie Langland, the city's new destination marketing coordinator.

To encourage residents and anybody passing through the city to shop, eat and visit Plymouth establishments affected by road construction, the city this month kicked off its Business Passport Program.

Passports are available at each of the 18 participating businesses, plus the Plymouth City Hall, Community Center and Ice Center. People can have them stamped when they visit each location. Those who collect 12 stamps can turn their passports in to the city by Sept. 30 and be eligible for a $250 prize. Those who get to all 18 are eligible to win a $500 prize. Some businesses are offering additional deals or promotions, Langland said.

Plymouth is rebuilding Plymouth Boulevard between Hwy. 55 and Rockford Road. The street runs directly in front of or near several businesses and some of the city's prime attractions, including the Hilde Performance Center, the Plymouth Ice Center and the nearby community center.

MnDOT this summer is resurfacing Hwy. 55 between Old Rockford Road and just east of Hwy. 169, and the agency recently closed the 36th Avenue bridge over Hwy. 169. The bridge will be rebuilt this summer.

"We are just hoping people support our businesses, shop local and have fun doing it," Langland said. "We want to support our businesses that have been hit really hard."