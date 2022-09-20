Minnetonka and Breck held their No. 1 spots in the high school girls' tennis state rankings released this week. The success starts right at the top of their rosters.

Minnetonka has the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players and three of the top six in top-ranked Sarah Shahbaz, second-ranked Kelsey Phillips and sixth-ranked Karina Elvestrom. Breck has the top-ranked singles player, Isabelle Einess.

Minnetonka and Breck are the defending state champions in their classes and have been ranked No. 1 since the preseason.

TENNIS STATE RANKINGS

By the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association

Girls

Class 2A

Teams: 1. Minnetonka; 2. (tie) Edina and Rochester Mayo; 4. Elk River; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's 6. (tie) Eden Prairie and Lakeville South; 8. Blake; 9. Mounds View; 10. (tie) Roseville and Wayzata.

Individuals: 1. Sarah Shahbaz, Minnetonka; 2. Kelsey Phillips, Minnetonka; 3. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 4. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 5. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 6. Karina Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 7. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 8. (tie) Lillian Allen, Shakopee, and Lucy Nabedrick, Wayzata; 10. (tie) Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo, and Alex Repplier, Champlin Park.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. Breck; 2. Rochester Lourdes; 3 Pine City; 4. Litchfield; 5. Osakis; 6. (tie) Holy Family and St. James; 8. Staples-Motley; 9. Crookston; 10. Providence Academy.

Individuals: 1. Isabelle Einess, Breck; 2. Ryann Witter, Rochester Lourdes; 3. Greta Johnson, Minnehaha Academy; 4. Ella Sell, Pine City; 5. Leah Maddock, Osakis; 6. Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley; 7. Ryanna Steinhaus, Litchfield; 8. Chloe Brandt, LeSueur-Henderson; 9. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 10. Halle Winjun, Crookston.