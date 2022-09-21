TUESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
CHISAGO LAKES INVITE
At Ki-Chi-Saga County Park
• Totino-Grace 39, Mahtomedi 54, Chisago Lakes 71, Forest Lake 118, Spectrum 123, South Ridge 179, North Branch 196, Legacy Christian 197, New Life Academy/LILA 245, Fridley 247, Hiawatha Collegiate 352. Medalist (5k): Matthew Lindgren, Totino-Grace, 16:57.4
SOCCER • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 6, Liberty Classical 2
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy 1, Blake 0
• Providence Academy 3, Breck 2
MCAA
• Heritage Chr. 7, North Lakes Acad. 2
• Legacy Chr. 4, Eagle Ridge Acad. 2
• PACT 4, West Lutheran 0
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 8, South St. Paul 0
• Mahtomedi 2, Two Rivers 1
• North St. Paul 2, Tartan 0
• Simley 2, Hastings 1
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 4, South 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eastview 1, Lakeville North 1, tie
• Prior Lake 4, Burnsville 0
• Rosemount 1, Apple Valley 0
• Shakopee 1, Farmington 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 0, Washington 0, tie
• Highland Park 4, Johnson 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Roseville 1
• East Ridge 4, Mounds View 1
• Forest Lake 1, Irondale 1, tie
• Stillwater 2, White Bear Lake 1
• Woodbury 3, Park of C.G. 0
TRI-METRO
• Columbia Heights 1, St. Anthony 0, OT
• DeLaSalle 5, Cooper 0
• Richfield 11, Fridley 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Hutchinson/GSL 7, Rockford/HLWW 4
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker 4, Central Minn. Christian 2
• Chisago Lakes 4, Duluth Marshall 2
• Mpls. Edison 4, Brooklyn Center 0
• Mpls. Washburn 1, Duluth East 0
• St. Croix Prep 1, St. Paul Humboldt 1, tie
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy 8, Blake 2
• Providence Academy 1, Breck 0
MCAA
• PACT 2, St. Agnes 1
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 4, South St. Paul 0
• Mahtomedi 1, Two Rivers 0
• Simley 4, Hastings 1
• Tartan 8, North St. Paul 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 8, South 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 1, Lakeville South 0
• Lakeville North 6, Eastview 0
• Prior Lake 5, Burnsville 1
• Rosemount 4, Apple Valley 0
• Shakopee 2, Farmington 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 5, Johnson 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 3
• Woodbury 2, Park of C.G. 0
TRI-METRO
• Cooper/Armstrong 3, DeLaSalle 0
• Holy Angels 2, Bloom. Kennedy 0
• Richfield 5, Fridley 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hope Academy 6, Mpls. Henry/Edison/North 0
• Legacy Christian 5, LILA 3
• Northfield 5, Austin 0
• Zimmerman 7, Princeton 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METRO EAST
• East Ridge 101, Hastings 85
TENNIS • GIRLS
METRO EAST
• Hastings 7, Tartan 0
• Mahtomedi 7, Two Rivers 0
METRO WEST
• Bloom. Jefferson 4, Chaska 3
• Chanhassen 7, Waconia 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Washburn 6, Roosevelt 1
MINNESOTA RIVER
• LeSueur-Hend. 4, Belle Plaine 3
• Maple River 6, United So. Central 1
• Sibley East 7, Tri-City United 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park 7, Blaine 0
• Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0
• Totino-Grace 6, Park Center 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 7, Humboldt 0
• Harding 7, Johnson 0
• Highland Park 5, Como Park 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Mounds View 6, Forest Lake 1
MINNESOTA
• Waseca 7, New Ulm 0
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16
• Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-6, 25-23, 25-17
MCAA
• Legacy Christian def. United Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17
• PACT def. Heritage Christian, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17
• West Lutheran def. Spectrum, 20-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 15-13
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi def. Hill-Murray, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 13-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Lakeville South, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-10
• Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18
• Prior Lake def. Burnsville, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9
• Rosemount def. Apple Valley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11
• Shakopee def. Farmington, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
• Forest Lake def. Roseville, 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12
• Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Cooper, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
• Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15
• Richfield def. Fridley, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20
• St. Anthony def. Columbia Heights, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16
• Mound Westonka def. Rockford, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
• Belle Plaine def. Watertown-Mayer, 24-26, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-10
• Buffalo def. Bemidji, 18-25, 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 15-7
• Jordan def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
• North Branch def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
• Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11
• Norwood YA def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 13-25, 15-2
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Monticello, 27-25, 25-19, 25-9
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Bagley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
• Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Pine River-Backus, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12
• Bethlehem Academy def. Maple River, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13
• Blue Earth Area def. St. James Area, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17
• Cleveland def. St. Clair, 25-12, 25-21, 25-11
• Cloquet def. Rock Ridge, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
• Cook County def. Northeast Range, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
• Duluth East def. Proctor, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
• Floodwood def. Two Harbors, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20
• Fosston def. Roseau, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13
• Glenville-Emmons def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-13, 25-23, 25-15
• Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
• Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
• Hermantown def. Superior (Wis.), 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Park Christian, 25-17, 26-24, 0-0, 3-0
• Kingsland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19
• Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 24-26, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13
• Marshall def. Worthington, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9
• Mille Lacs def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
• NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12
• Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-16, 25-14, 25-7
• Nevis def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11
• New Ulm def. Fairmont, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14
• Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14
• Rochester Lourdes def. Austin, 25-21, 25-10, 27-25
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15
• Sacred Heart def. Red Lake, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
• Silver Bay def. Barnum, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19, 25-12
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Central Minn. Christian, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23
• Upsala def. Royalton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
• Wabasso def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-6, 25-21, 25-20
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17
• Willmar def. Fergus Falls, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16
MONDAY
TENNIS • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Holy Family 5, Armstrong 2
• Visitation 5, Totino-Grace 2
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Prairie at Rosemount, 7 pm
• Mpls. Roosevelt at Mpls. Edison, 6 pm
• Mpls. Wash. at Mpls. Southwest, 6 pm
• Tri-City United at Belle Plaine, 7 pm
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
BIG SOUTHEAST BLUE
• Faribault at Red Wing
BIG SOUTHEAST RED
• New Prague at Northfield
EAST CENTRAL NORTH
• Little Falls at Albany
• Princeton at Milaca
• Zimmerman at Foley
EAST CENTRAL SOUTH
• New London-Spicer at Annandale
• Holy Family at Glencoe-Silver Lake
• Watertown-Mayer at Dassel-Cokato
METRO-GOLD NORTH
• Champlin Park at Minnetonka
• St. Michael-Albertville at Blaine
• Totino-Grace at Wayzata
METRO-GOLD SOUTH
• Edina at Shakopee
• Lakeville North at Prior Lake
• Lakeville South at Farmington
METRO-MAROON NORTH
• Mounds View at Forest Lake
• Roseville at Anoka
• Stillwater at Osseo
METRO-MAROON SOUTH
• Burnsville at Woodbury
• East Ridge at Eagan
• Hopkins at Park of Cottage Grove
MID STATE WHITE
• Holdingford at Howard Lake-W-W
NORTH CENTRAL BLACK
• Coon Rapids at Rogers
• Elk River at Buffalo
NORTH CENTRAL BLUE
• Cambridge-Isanti at Sauk Rapids-Rice
• Monticello at St. Cloud Tech
NORTH CENTRAL WHITE
• Becker at Hutchinson
• Big Lake at Delano
• Chisago Lakes at Rocori
NORTHEAST RED
• Rock Ridge at North Branch
SOUTH CENTRAL BLUE
• Blue Earth Area at LeSueur-Henderson
• Norwood YA at Sibley East
SOUTH CENTRAL RED
• St. Peter at Jordan
SUBURBAN BLUE
• Spring Lake Park at Irondale
SUBURBAN GRAY
• Tartan at Mahtomedi
SUBURBAN MAROON
• Apple Valley at Cretin-Derham Hall
• St. Thomas Academy at Hastings
SUBURBAN WHITE
• Waconia at Chaska
TWIN CITY BLUE
• Academy Force at Concordia Acad., 6:30 pm
• Spectrum at Breck
TWIN CITY GOLD
• St. Paul Como Park at St. Paul Johnson
TWIN CITY GREEN
• Mpls. North at SPA/MA/B
TWIN CITY RED
• Mpls. Henry at Columbia Heights
• St. Paul Harding/Humboldt at Mpls. South
TWIN CITY SILVER
• Bloomington Kennedy at Richfield
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover at St. Francis
• Armstrong at Bloomington Jefferson
• Brooklyn Center at St. Croix Lutheran
• Chanhassen at Orono
• DeLaSalle at Mound Westonka
• Eastview at White Bear Lake
• Hill-Murray at Two Rivers
• Litchfield at St. Cloud Cathedral
• Park Center at St. Anthony
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Wayzata; 3. Rosemount; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Minneapolis Washburn; 6. Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Mounds View; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Stillwater; 10. Edina.
• Individual: 1. Noah Breker, Armstrong; 2. Nick Gilles, Minnetonka; 3. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North; 6. Elliott MacArthur, Mounds View; 7. Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson; 8. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake; 9. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 10. Cade Sanvik, Osseo.
TENNIS • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Minnetonka; 2. (tie) Rochester Mayo and Edina; 4. Elk River; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 6. (tie) Lakeville South and Eden Prairie; 8. Blake; 9. Mounds View; 10. (tie) Roseville and Wayzata.
• Individual: 1. Sarah Shahbaz, Minnetonka; 2. Kelsey Phillips, Minnetonka; 3. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 4. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 5. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 6. Karina Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 7. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 8. (tie) Lucy Nabedrick, Wayzata, and Lillian Allen, Shakopee; 10. Alex Repplier, Champlin Park.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Breck; 2. Rochester Lourdes; 3. Pine City; 4. Litchfield; 5. Osakis; 6. (tie) Holy Family and St. James; 8. Staples-Motley; 9. Crookston; 10. Providence Academy.
• Individual: 1. Isabell Einess, Breck; 2. Ryann Witter, Rochester Lourdes; 3. Greta Johnson, Minnehaha Academy; 4. Ella Sell, Pine City; 5. Leah Maddock, Osakis; 6. Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley; 7. Ryanna Steinhaus, Litchfield; 8. Chloe Brandt, LeSueur-Henderson; 9. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 10. Halle Winjun, Crookston.