TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

CHISAGO LAKES INVITE

At Ki-Chi-Saga County Park

• Totino-Grace 39, Mahtomedi 54, Chisago Lakes 71, Forest Lake 118, Spectrum 123, South Ridge 179, North Branch 196, Legacy Christian 197, New Life Academy/LILA 245, Fridley 247, Hiawatha Collegiate 352. Medalist (5k): Matthew Lindgren, Totino-Grace, 16:57.4

SOCCER • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 6, Liberty Classical 2

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy 1, Blake 0

• Providence Academy 3, Breck 2

MCAA

• Heritage Chr. 7, North Lakes Acad. 2

• Legacy Chr. 4, Eagle Ridge Acad. 2

• PACT 4, West Lutheran 0

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 8, South St. Paul 0

• Mahtomedi 2, Two Rivers 1

• North St. Paul 2, Tartan 0

• Simley 2, Hastings 1

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest 4, South 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eastview 1, Lakeville North 1, tie

• Prior Lake 4, Burnsville 0

• Rosemount 1, Apple Valley 0

• Shakopee 1, Farmington 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding 0, Washington 0, tie

• Highland Park 4, Johnson 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Roseville 1

• East Ridge 4, Mounds View 1

• Forest Lake 1, Irondale 1, tie

• Stillwater 2, White Bear Lake 1

• Woodbury 3, Park of C.G. 0

TRI-METRO

• Columbia Heights 1, St. Anthony 0, OT

• DeLaSalle 5, Cooper 0

• Richfield 11, Fridley 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Hutchinson/GSL 7, Rockford/HLWW 4

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker 4, Central Minn. Christian 2

• Chisago Lakes 4, Duluth Marshall 2

• Mpls. Edison 4, Brooklyn Center 0

• Mpls. Washburn 1, Duluth East 0

• St. Croix Prep 1, St. Paul Humboldt 1, tie

SOCCER • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy 8, Blake 2

• Providence Academy 1, Breck 0

MCAA

• PACT 2, St. Agnes 1

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 4, South St. Paul 0

• Mahtomedi 1, Two Rivers 0

• Simley 4, Hastings 1

• Tartan 8, North St. Paul 0

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest 8, South 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 1, Lakeville South 0

• Lakeville North 6, Eastview 0

• Prior Lake 5, Burnsville 1

• Rosemount 4, Apple Valley 0

• Shakopee 2, Farmington 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 5, Johnson 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 3

• Woodbury 2, Park of C.G. 0

TRI-METRO

• Cooper/Armstrong 3, DeLaSalle 0

• Holy Angels 2, Bloom. Kennedy 0

• Richfield 5, Fridley 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hope Academy 6, Mpls. Henry/Edison/North 0

• Legacy Christian 5, LILA 3

• Northfield 5, Austin 0

• Zimmerman 7, Princeton 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

METRO EAST

• East Ridge 101, Hastings 85

TENNIS • GIRLS

METRO EAST

• Hastings 7, Tartan 0

• Mahtomedi 7, Two Rivers 0

METRO WEST

• Bloom. Jefferson 4, Chaska 3

• Chanhassen 7, Waconia 0

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Washburn 6, Roosevelt 1

MINNESOTA RIVER

• LeSueur-Hend. 4, Belle Plaine 3

• Maple River 6, United So. Central 1

• Sibley East 7, Tri-City United 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Champlin Park 7, Blaine 0

• Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0

• Totino-Grace 6, Park Center 1

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 7, Humboldt 0

• Harding 7, Johnson 0

• Highland Park 5, Como Park 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Mounds View 6, Forest Lake 1

MINNESOTA

• Waseca 7, New Ulm 0

VOLLEYBALL

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16

• Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-6, 25-23, 25-17

MCAA

• Legacy Christian def. United Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

• PACT def. Heritage Christian, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17

• West Lutheran def. Spectrum, 20-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 15-13

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi def. Hill-Murray, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 13-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Lakeville South, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-10

• Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18

• Prior Lake def. Burnsville, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9

• Rosemount def. Apple Valley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

• Shakopee def. Farmington, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19

• Forest Lake def. Roseville, 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12

• Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle def. Cooper, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

• Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15

• Richfield def. Fridley, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20

• St. Anthony def. Columbia Heights, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16

• Mound Westonka def. Rockford, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14

• Belle Plaine def. Watertown-Mayer, 24-26, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-10

• Buffalo def. Bemidji, 18-25, 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 15-7

• Jordan def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

• North Branch def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

• Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11

• Norwood YA def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 13-25, 15-2

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Monticello, 27-25, 25-19, 25-9

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Bagley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

• Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Pine River-Backus, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12

• Bethlehem Academy def. Maple River, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13

• Blue Earth Area def. St. James Area, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17

• Cleveland def. St. Clair, 25-12, 25-21, 25-11

• Cloquet def. Rock Ridge, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

• Cook County def. Northeast Range, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

• Duluth East def. Proctor, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18

• Floodwood def. Two Harbors, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20

• Fosston def. Roseau, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13

• Glenville-Emmons def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-13, 25-23, 25-15

• Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

• Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

• Hermantown def. Superior (Wis.), 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Park Christian, 25-17, 26-24, 0-0, 3-0

• Kingsland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19

• Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 24-26, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

• Marshall def. Worthington, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9

• Mille Lacs def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

• NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12

• Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-16, 25-14, 25-7

• Nevis def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11

• New Ulm def. Fairmont, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14

• Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14

• Rochester Lourdes def. Austin, 25-21, 25-10, 27-25

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

• Sacred Heart def. Red Lake, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

• Silver Bay def. Barnum, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19, 25-12

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Central Minn. Christian, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23

• Upsala def. Royalton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23

• Wabasso def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-6, 25-21, 25-20

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17

• Willmar def. Fergus Falls, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16

MONDAY

TENNIS • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Holy Family 5, Armstrong 2

• Visitation 5, Totino-Grace 2

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie at Rosemount, 7 pm

• Mpls. Roosevelt at Mpls. Edison, 6 pm

• Mpls. Wash. at Mpls. Southwest, 6 pm

• Tri-City United at Belle Plaine, 7 pm

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

BIG SOUTHEAST BLUE

• Faribault at Red Wing

BIG SOUTHEAST RED

• New Prague at Northfield

EAST CENTRAL NORTH

• Little Falls at Albany

• Princeton at Milaca

• Zimmerman at Foley

EAST CENTRAL SOUTH

• New London-Spicer at Annandale

• Holy Family at Glencoe-Silver Lake

• Watertown-Mayer at Dassel-Cokato

METRO-GOLD NORTH

• Champlin Park at Minnetonka

• St. Michael-Albertville at Blaine

• Totino-Grace at Wayzata

METRO-GOLD SOUTH

• Edina at Shakopee

• Lakeville North at Prior Lake

• Lakeville South at Farmington

METRO-MAROON NORTH

• Mounds View at Forest Lake

• Roseville at Anoka

• Stillwater at Osseo

METRO-MAROON SOUTH

• Burnsville at Woodbury

• East Ridge at Eagan

• Hopkins at Park of Cottage Grove

MID STATE WHITE

• Holdingford at Howard Lake-W-W

NORTH CENTRAL BLACK

• Coon Rapids at Rogers

• Elk River at Buffalo

NORTH CENTRAL BLUE

• Cambridge-Isanti at Sauk Rapids-Rice

• Monticello at St. Cloud Tech

NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

• Becker at Hutchinson

• Big Lake at Delano

• Chisago Lakes at Rocori

NORTHEAST RED

• Rock Ridge at North Branch

SOUTH CENTRAL BLUE

• Blue Earth Area at LeSueur-Henderson

• Norwood YA at Sibley East

SOUTH CENTRAL RED

• St. Peter at Jordan

SUBURBAN BLUE

• Spring Lake Park at Irondale

SUBURBAN GRAY

• Tartan at Mahtomedi

SUBURBAN MAROON

• Apple Valley at Cretin-Derham Hall

• St. Thomas Academy at Hastings

SUBURBAN WHITE

• Waconia at Chaska

TWIN CITY BLUE

• Academy Force at Concordia Acad., 6:30 pm

• Spectrum at Breck

TWIN CITY GOLD

• St. Paul Como Park at St. Paul Johnson

TWIN CITY GREEN

• Mpls. North at SPA/MA/B

TWIN CITY RED

• Mpls. Henry at Columbia Heights

• St. Paul Harding/Humboldt at Mpls. South

TWIN CITY SILVER

• Bloomington Kennedy at Richfield

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover at St. Francis

• Armstrong at Bloomington Jefferson

• Brooklyn Center at St. Croix Lutheran

• Chanhassen at Orono

• DeLaSalle at Mound Westonka

• Eastview at White Bear Lake

• Hill-Murray at Two Rivers

• Litchfield at St. Cloud Cathedral

• Park Center at St. Anthony

RANKINGS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• Team: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Wayzata; 3. Rosemount; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Minneapolis Washburn; 6. Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Mounds View; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Stillwater; 10. Edina.

• Individual: 1. Noah Breker, Armstrong; 2. Nick Gilles, Minnetonka; 3. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North; 6. Elliott MacArthur, Mounds View; 7. Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson; 8. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake; 9. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 10. Cade Sanvik, Osseo.

TENNIS • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Minnetonka; 2. (tie) Rochester Mayo and Edina; 4. Elk River; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 6. (tie) Lakeville South and Eden Prairie; 8. Blake; 9. Mounds View; 10. (tie) Roseville and Wayzata.

• Individual: 1. Sarah Shahbaz, Minnetonka; 2. Kelsey Phillips, Minnetonka; 3. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 4. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 5. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 6. Karina Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 7. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 8. (tie) Lucy Nabedrick, Wayzata, and Lillian Allen, Shakopee; 10. Alex Repplier, Champlin Park.

Class 1A

• Team: 1. Breck; 2. Rochester Lourdes; 3. Pine City; 4. Litchfield; 5. Osakis; 6. (tie) Holy Family and St. James; 8. Staples-Motley; 9. Crookston; 10. Providence Academy.

• Individual: 1. Isabell Einess, Breck; 2. Ryann Witter, Rochester Lourdes; 3. Greta Johnson, Minnehaha Academy; 4. Ella Sell, Pine City; 5. Leah Maddock, Osakis; 6. Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley; 7. Ryanna Steinhaus, Litchfield; 8. Chloe Brandt, LeSueur-Henderson; 9. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 10. Halle Winjun, Crookston.