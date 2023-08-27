Elliston, 16, is a talkative, outgoing, funny and brilliant teen who loves to chat and make new connections. He likes playing basketball, football, wrestling and is even taking a boxing class at school, which he loves.

He's excellent at solving Rubik's Cubes and can finish them in minutes. He is a great singer and enjoys singing along to the car radio. Elliston likes reading "anything that catches his eye," and would like to have a good library nearby.

A family that can keep Elliston connected to his physical outlets and can continue to help him achieve his potential is a must. Elliston is open to any family composition or religious views. He would prefer to live in the Twin Cities metro area. Elliston loves horses and dogs and would love to live in a home with pets.

Following adoption, Elliston needs to maintain contact with his brother and other family members.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.