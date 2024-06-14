Roger Wainwright's house is a labor of love.

Wainwright moved into his townhouse 14 years ago, looking to be close to Lake Riley in Chanhassen and for space for his art collection that adorns his walls. Over the years, he's made it his own.

He installed wool carpeting that is soft and warm on the feet. In rooms that don't have windows, such as the bathrooms and hallways, he installed solar tubes that stream in sunlight through a network of mirrors from the roof.

Then there are the opulent blue labradorite slabs Wainwright installed throughout the house: in place of the kitchen's original granite countertops, on stair rails and on bookshelves.

After years of tricking out the place, Wainwright has listed the three-bedroom, three-bath home to move to a larger home to house his extensive collections. "We need more space, and we saw an opportunity for a new place in Victoria," he said. "We have a beautiful area with trails and access to things here in Chanhassen. ... I'm going to miss it."

All in the details

Located in Lakeside at Chanhassen — a master-planned townhouse community — the 3,203-square-foot house is in a neighborhood association with a private beach along Lake Riley and has a pontoon boat available for residents to use.

When Wainwright was house hunting, he knew he wanted to live in a new house by luxury builder Charles Cudd Co. The builder has a level of craftsmanship that is unmatched in the Twin Cities area, he said.

An example is that he barely hears the neighbor he shares a wall with because 1.5 feet of concrete separates them.

"I took an opportunity to live somewhere with a good builder," he said. "It's a unique property with a clubhouse, private lake area, dock and even a pontoon boat. There just wasn't any other property like this on the market then."

Throughout the years, Wainwright updated the kitchen, deck, fireplaces and guest bath, where he added a tub and shower.

Outside, the screens on the windows are "hurricane strength" so the occasional golf ball that flies in from the neighboring course doesn't break glass, he said. When Wainwright's neighbor suggested taking advantage of the 12-foot ceilings in the garage, he built a car lift to store his red Mini Cooper during the winter.

"I always wanted to have a convertible, and now what resides on the lift is the two-seat convertible that I use in the summertime," he said.

In the basement, he designed an arcade area with three pinball machines. In another room, there are a couple of massage chairs.

"If I could make the house bigger, I would," he said. "I hope someone else who buys is will take it to the next level."

Highlighting details such as the steely, shimmery blue emanating from the stonework, listing agent Geoffrey Serdar said the next homeowner will get a house with quality craftsmanship that has been updated through and through. "The attention to detail in the house is bonkers," he said.

