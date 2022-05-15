Amber, 13, likes music, art, drawing, crafts and reading. She also enjoys basketball, spending time outdoors and going mushroom hunting. Amber does very well in school. She is described as being more of an introvert who is generally quiet and reserved.

Amber would thrive in a home where she is afforded structure, love and one-on-one attention. She would also benefit from having older siblings who can be positive role models.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.