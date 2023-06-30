Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota's economy grew slightly faster than the country's overall to start 2023.

Adjusted for inflation, the state's gross domestic product rose 2.2% over the first three months of the year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The nation's first quarter GDP growth, which was revised upwards this week, came in at 2%.

GDP measures the total value of economic output. Minnesota's economy produced $465 billion worth of goods and services in the first quarter, according to data released Friday.

While the rate of growth has fluctuated and inflation has reduced its impact, in real dollars the state has not seen its GDP shrink since the pandemic. In 2022, Minnesota's GDP grew by 1.2% on an inflation-adjusted basis.

Agriculture, retail and construction were the largest contributors to growth in the first quarter. A decline in manufacturing output and within the finance and insurance industries offset those gains.

Minnesota incomes grew 6.8% this winter after rising just 1.5% at the end of last year. Take-home pay was up 4.7%.

Other key economic data released Friday showed national consumer spending grew just slightly in May, and one measure of inflation showed welcome improvement.

The PCE price index minus food and energy, watched closely by the interest-rate keepers at the Federal Reserve

Around the region, the Dakotas saw double-digit GDP growth in the first quarter while Iowa's economic output increased more than 5%.

Wisconsin's economy grew 1.2% in the first quarter.