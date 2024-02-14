Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota's congressional delegation voted along party lines Tuesday in the U.S. House's 214-213 vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The state's four Republican members — Reps. Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber and Brad Finstad — voted to impeach Mayorkas. Democratic U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Dean Phillips and Angie Craig voted against the move.

"The @HouseGOP is once again leading where Democrats have failed in taking action to secure our borders and protect our communities," Emmer posted Tuesday night on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Phillips criticized House Republicans for impeaching Mayorkas while not supporting a bipartisan Senate border security bill.

"Strange days. Impeach the DHS Secretary but refuse to pass a bipartisan bill to address the circumstances for which he's being impeached," Phillips posted on X Tuesday night.