Minnesota Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter is stepping down from his post and handing the reins to one of his deputies, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

Schowalter served as commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget under DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and was appointed to the role again by Walz in September 2020. Between his two appointments, Schowalter has been Minnesota's longest-serving budget commissioner, helping the state recover from budget deficits and achieve historic surpluses.

Schowalter also helped Minnesota regain a AAA bond rating, Walz's announcement noted.

"After wrapping up this year's historic budget, it's a great time for me to start a new chapter," Schowalter said in a statement. "I've served as MMB commissioner longer than anyone else and know that I'm leaving the agency to a great team of purpose-driven leaders."

In a statement, Walz praised Schowalter's "steady leadership" and "tireless service," which he said helped stabilize the state's budget.

Schowalter's last day will be Aug. 14.

Walz has selected Erin Campbell, the agency's deputy commissioner, to take over the top job starting Aug. 15.

Campbell has served as deputy commissioner since July 2022, leading efforts to diversify the workforce and improve employee experiences and retention. She's spent nearly 20 years working for the state in roles ranging from assistant commissioner at the Department of Administration to deputy chief of staff for former Gov. Dayton.

"There is critical work ahead to retain and hire the workforce of the future, to ensure the state remains on strong fiscal footing, and to support our colleagues in state agencies as they implement recently enacted legislation - I am excited to get started," Campbell said in a statement.

Schowalter is not retiring, said Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan. The departing commissioner hasn't announced his future plans yet.

"Commissioner Schowalter came back to MMB at a critical time to help move state government through the COVID pandemic and significant economic uncertainty," Hogan said. "He did what he came back to do and is ready for a new adventure."