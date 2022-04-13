A new male Amur tiger has arrived at the Minnesota Zoo to replace the zoo's last male tiger, who died unexpectedly in late March.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the zoo receive Luka, a 16-month-old tiger from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, after Putin, a 12-year-old tiger, died of cardiac failure while undergoing a routine medical procedure, according to a news release from the Minnesota Zoo.

Since his arrival last week, Luka has been settling in and becoming accustomed to his new "behind-the-scenes habitat" and his care team, the release said.

"While this opportunity came about quicker than anticipated, it's one that will benefit Luka, who was at an age where he was ready to separate from his mother, and one that will support the zoo's dedication to tiger conservation by providing potential future breeding opportunities in the years ahead," said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley.

Tiger conservation has been central to the Minnesota Zoo's mission since it opened in 1978. The zoo has birthed more than 40 cubs in 43 years and co-leads the Tiger Conservation Campaign with the Phoenix Zoo. The campaign has raised millions of dollars toward tiger conservation.

Luka will be introduced to his public habitat this week and will become more visible to guests in the coming days, the release said.

There are believed to be fewer than 500 Amur tigers surviving in the wild, the release said.