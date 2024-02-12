WILD GAMEDAY

at Vegas Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena, 9 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Wild's determination to honor Marc-Andre Fleury showcased the drive they'll need to stay in the playoff hunt

Opening bell: The Wild are back on the road, and LW Marcus Foligno won't be making the trip. Foligno left Friday night's win over Pittsburgh because of a lower-body injury. But C Connor Dewar, who hasn't played since getting hurt Jan. 19 at Florida, looks ready to return. Before kicking off their two-game trek at Vegas (31-15-6), the Wild (23-23-5) recalled F Adam Beckman from Iowa in the American Hockey League for the second time in less than a week.

Watch him: Wild D Jonas Brodin made a difference when he rejoined the lineup Friday after returning from the All-Star break sick and sitting out the team's game first game back at Chicago. Brodin scored his second goal of the season vs. Pittsburgh and assisted on LW Kirill Kaprizov's game-winning goal while logging 22 minutes, 40 seconds of ice time. Brodin's five shots were tied for the game high, and he blocked three shots.

Injuries: Wild Foligno (lower body), RW Pat Maroon (back) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Golden Knights D Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), LW William Carrier (upper body), LW Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), C Jack Eichel (knee), D Ben Hutton (upper body), RW Jonas Rondbjerg (illness), RW Mark Stone (illness), D Shea Theodore (upper body) and D Zach Whitecloud (illness).

Forecast: The Golden Knights are rested and rolling. They haven't played since Thursday when they picked up their second straight win since the break; their first came Tuesday when Vegas ended Edmonton's 16-game winning streak. The reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Golden Knights are contenders again this season, and they excel at home (19-5-2). For the Wild to keep this game competitive, they should pick up where they left off in their last victory against the Penguins. The Wild were airtight in the final minutes, and their commitment to blocking shots to protect their 3-2 lead was commendable. They also scored in timely situations, capitalizing first and then responding not too long after every Pittsburgh goal.

. . .

