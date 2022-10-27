Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

KANATA, ONTARIO - The Wild are switching up their lineup again, subbing Mason Shaw for Tyson Jost ahead of facing the Senators on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre during the third stop of this five-game road trip.

This will be Shaw's second game of the season.

He was recalled from the minors to join the team after Jordan Greenway suffered an upper-body injury last week.

As for Jost, this is the first time he's been a healthy scratch since the Wild acquired him in a trade last season with the Avalanche. Jost has one assist in six games while switching spots; he's been on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello and worked with Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. Most recently, he was on the fourth line.

"It's no different than anybody," coach Dean Evason said. "We could have chose other players. Just a position and a decision that we made."

After winning 3-1 on Tuesday at Montreal, the Wild rebounded from an 0-3 start to go 2-0-1.

But Ottawa is on an even better run: The Senators have won four in a row, with all four of those victories coming on home ice.

During their win streak, they've outscored their opponents 22-11. Marc-Andre Fleury will be back between the pipes for the Wild after his 26-save victory vs. the Canadiens.

"They've got a skilled team that's got a real good power play, too," Evason said. "So, we just want to play the game the right way."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Frederick Gaudreau-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno-Marco Rossi-Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime-Joel Eriksson Ek-Ryan Hartman

Sam Steel-Connor Dewar-Mason Shaw

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Calen Addison

Jon Merrill-Matt Dumba

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

.917: Save percentage for Fleury over his last three starts.

1-1: Record for the Wild last season vs. the Senators.

2: Goals for Brandon Duhaime over the last two games.

3: Goals or more by the Wild in every game this season.

4-0-1: Run by the Wild during their last five visits to Canadian Tire Centre.

About the Senators:

Leading the way for the Senators is captain Brady Tkachuk. He's on a four-game point streak with four goals and five assists in that span. Center Shane Pinto has also been on a recent tear, scoring in five consecutive games. Goalie Anton Forsberg is expected to start in net for Ottawa vs. the Wild. Forsberg is 3-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.