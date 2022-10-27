Tap the bookmark to save this article.

We've added more information to help you better follow the Minnesota Wild before, after and during their games. Here's a look at what's been added:

Expanded pregame, in-game and postgame stats

Want to see how the teams stack up before the game? Here's what you can get by going to the Wild page on your desktop and tapping the "scores" tab on the right side of the page.

From there, click on the preview tag for the Wild game — or any other scheduled in the NHL. Here's an example of what you'll see.

When the game starts, you'll get real-time updates and in-game stats, along with links to every other game being played in the league. This feature is also available on mobile devices during the game.

Afterward, there's an expanded box score with individual stats, play-by-play and the scoring summary. You can get it on the Wild desktop page and along with the game report on mobile or desktop pages.

Also on the Wild desktop page