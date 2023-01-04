Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Filip Gustavsson will be in net on Wednesday when the Wild open the 2023 portion of their schedule by hosting the Lightning at Xcel Energy Center.

The game will be televised by TNT as the second of a doubleheader, with faceoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

This will be Gustavsson's first career start against Tampa Bay. He's 7-2-1 in his past 10 games with a 2.07 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. Since Nov. 19, Gustavsson is 7-1 with an NHL-best 1.74 goals-against average among netminders who've logged at least eight games.

"It's going to be obviously a fun game to play, see where we're at," coach Dean Evason said.

Kirill Kaprizov has a chance to tie Marian Gaborik's record for longest point streak on home ice.

Kaprizov's streak is at 13 games, one shy of Gaborik's 14-game run in 2007-08; he has eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points during his point streak, which began Nov. 13 vs. San Jose.

Overall, the Wild have won eight of their last 10 games and are 12-4 going back to the end of November.

Tampa Bay has won 11 of its past 14.

"They're not too far removed from winning two Stanley Cups in a row," Evason said of the Lightning. "Clearly they're still an elite team. We're trying to get to that level, so you can see where we're at. But having said that, there's truth to the other part, too, that every team in this league is good. This is the National Hockey League.

"If you don't play well and hard each and every night, you're not going to have success. Tonight will be no different, but we're really looking forward to the challenge."

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy-Frederick Gaudreau-Ryan Hartman

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers

1-0-1: Record for the Wild vs. Tampa Bay last season.

8: Points by Frederick Gaudreau in his last eight games.

10-3-2: Run for the Wild in their past 15 matchups vs. the Lighting.

11: Victories on home ice for the Wild.

20: Points for Mats Zuccarello in December.

About the Lightning

Tampa Bay has won four in a row after a 4-1 win on Tuesday at Chicago. That improved the Lightning to 9-7 on the road. Their victory vs. the Blackhawks was also their 12th comeback win, which is tied for the most in the NHL. Defenseman Victor Hedman has five assists in his last two games. Center Brayden Point is on a five-game point streak.