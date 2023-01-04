8:30 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Lightning • Xcel Energy Center • TNT, 100.3-FM

Wild update: C Joel Eriksson Ek (maintenance) didn't practice on Tuesday but is expected to play on Wednesday. LW Brandon Duhaime (upper-body injury) remains out, although he continues to skate. LW Kirill Kaprizov is one game shy of tying Marian Gaborik's record for longest point streak on home ice (14 games). G Filip Gustavsson is scheduled to start in net. He's 7-2-1 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in his past 10 games.

Lightning update: Tampa Bay beat Chicago 4-1 on Tuesday to win its fourth in the row and ninth of past 11. Last season, they went 1-1 vs. the Wild. That lone win came in a shootout (5-4) on Nov. 21, 2021, in Tampa. RW Nikita Kucherov (13-40-53) is tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring and has seven goals in 13 career games against the Wild.