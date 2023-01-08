6 p.m. Sunday vs. St. Louis • Xcel Energy Center • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild are 4-1 in the second half of a back-to-back. Last Saturday, they defeated the Blues 5-2 at St. Louis. RW Ryan Hartman had a pair of goals that game. LW Kirill Kaprizov is on a 14-game point streak at home that's tied for the longest in franchise history; during this run, he has 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. RW Mats Zuccarello (upper-body injury) has been ruled out.

Blues update: Like the Wild, the Blues were in action Saturday, playing at Montreal. Going in, St. Louis had won two in a row since falling to the Wild on Dec. 31. The Blues are without C Ryan O'Reilly (broken foot) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (hand). RW Jordan Kyrou assisted on two goals in St. Louis' recent loss to the Wild. Kyrou has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 12 career games vs. the Wild.