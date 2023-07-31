Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Wild are bringing back goaltender Filip Gustavsson on a three-year, $11.25 million contract, a deal announced Monday that avoids arbitration.

Both sides were scheduled for a hearing on Friday.

Gustavsson is coming off his first season with the Wild, an impressive debut in which he went 22-9-7 with the second-best goals-against average (2.10) and save percentage in the NHL (.931). He also posted the third-longest shutout streak in Wild history (177 minutes, 13 seconds) and made a franchise-record 51 saves in Game 1 of the playoffs vs. Dallas.

A second-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2016, Gustavsson, 25, was acquired by the Wild in July 2022 in the Cam Talbot trade with Ottawa.

His new contract has an average annual value of $3.75 million, which leaves the Wild with approximately $2.5 million in salary cap space for next season. The team still has defenseman Calen Addison unsigned with camp starting in September.