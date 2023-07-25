Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

General Manager Bill Guerin was given the title of president of hockey operations Tuesday by the Wild.

Guerin's increased role will give him an executive advisory role in addition to his team-development duties.

The team also announced President Matt Majka was appointed CEO of MSE, which includes the Minnesota Wild, Iowa Wild and Saint Paul Arena Company (SPAC), the manager and operator of Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium, TRIA Rink, Herbie's On The Park and 317 On Rice Park.

Mitch Helgerson, senior vice president of marketing and broadcasting, was promoted to chief revenue officer. He will oversee all revenue streams for the organization including ticket sales and service, corporate partnerships, premium seating, retail, and broadcast partnerships.