The Wild schedule for the 2023-24 season was released Tuesday, with the following highlights:

The season opener is Thursday, Oct. 12 against the Florida Panthers at Xcel Energy Center. The regular season ends April 18 at home against Seattle.

The 82-game slate includes 40 home and 40 road games in North America and two games in Stockholm — against Ottawa on Nov. 18 and against Toronto on Nov. 19.

The longest homestand is six games (March 23-April 6), followed by the longest road trip, five games from April 7-15.

There are 26 games against Central Division opponents — they play each one four times, except Chicago (three times). There are three games against each team in the Pacific Division and the Wild play each team in the Eastern Conference twice, once at home and once on the road.

All-Star weekend is Feb. 2-3 in Toronto.

There are 15 back-to-backs — nine on the road, one at home, three road games followed by a home game, and two home games followed by a road game.

The season lasts 190 days.

WILD SCHEDULE

2023-24

Preseason

Sept. 24, at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, Chicago, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5, at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7, Dallas, 5 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Oct. 12, Florida, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17, at Montreal 6 p.m.

Oct. 19, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21, Columbus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24, Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Oct. 26, at Philadelphia 6 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Washington 6 p.m.

Oct. 29, at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Nov. 2, New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4, N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7, at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9, at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nov. 10, at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nov. 12, Dallas, 5 p.m.

Nov. 18, vs. Ottawa, 10 a.m. in Sweden

Nov. 19, vs. Toronto, 7 a.m. in Sweden

Nov. 24, Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 26, at Detroit, noon

Nov. 28, St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nov. 30, at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3, Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dec. 5, at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dec. 7, at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dec. 8, at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Dec. 10, at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Dec. 14, Calgary, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16, Vancouver, 1 p.m.

Dec. 18, at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Boston, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21, Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23, Boston, 6 p.m.

Dec. 27, Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30, at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Dec. 31, Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Jan. 2, Calgary, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4, Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6, at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10, at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 12, Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13, Arizona, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15, N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Jan. 18, at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Jan. 19, at Florida, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21, at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23, Washington, 7 p.m.

Jan . 25, Nashville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27, Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Feb. 3, All-Star game in Toronto

Feb. 7, at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 9, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12, at Vegas 9 p.m.

Feb. 14, at Arizona 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Feb. 19, Vancouver, 1 p.m.

Feb. 20, at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Feb. 23, at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Feb. 24, at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Feb. 27, Carolina, 7 p.m.

Feb. 29, at Nashville, 7 p.m.

March 2, at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

March 3, San Jose, 6 p.m.

March 7, at Arizona, 8 p.m.

March 8, at Colorado, 8 p.m.

March 10, Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

March 12, Arizona, 7 p.m.

March 14, Anaheim, 7 p.m.

March 16, at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

March 19, at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

March 20, at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

March 23, St. Louis, 2 p.m.

March 28, San Jose, 7 p.m.

March 30, Vegas, 2 p.m.

April 2, Ottawa, 7 p.m.

April 3, Colorado, 7 p.m.

April 6, Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

April 7, at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

April 9, at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

April 12, at Vegas, 9 p.m.

April 13, at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

April 15, at Los Angeles 8:30 p.m.

April 18, Seattle, 6 p.m.