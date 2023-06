Tap the bookmark to save this article.

When: Wednesday (first round) at 6 p.m. and Thursday (rounds 2-7) at 11 a.m.

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

TV: Wednesday, ESPN; Thursday, NHL Network

Top prospects: Connor Bedard, C, Regina (Western Hockey League); Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan; Will Smith, C, U.S. National Team Development Program; Matvei Michkov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (Kontinental Hockey League); Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (Swedish Hockey League); Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (Western Hockey League); Ryan Leonard, RW, USNTDP; David Reinbacher, D, EHC Kloten (Switzerland).

First round: 1. Chicago; 2. Anaheim; 3. Columbus; 4. San Jose; 5. Montreal; 6. Arizona; 7. Philadelphia; 8. Washington; 9. Detroit; 10. St. Louis; 11. Vancouver; 12. Arizona (from Ottawa); 13. Buffalo; 14. Pittsburgh; 15. Nashville; 16. Calgary; 17. Detroit (from Islanders via Vancouver); 18. Winnipeg; 19. Chicago (from Tampa Bay); 20. Seattle; 21. Wild; 22. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles via Columbus); 23. N.Y. Rangers; 24. Nashville (from Edmonton); 25. St. Louis (from Toronto); 26. San Jose (from New Jersey); 27. Colorado; 28. Toronto (from Boston via Washington); 29. St. Louis (from Dallas via Rangers); 30. Carolina; 31. Montreal (from Florida); 32. Vegas.

Wild picks: Round 1, 21st overall; Round 2, 53rd and 64th; Round 5, 149th; Round 6, 181st; Round 7, 213th