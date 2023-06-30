NASHVILLE — Wild assistant Darby Hendrickson usually attends the NHL draft, taking part in a coaching clinic, but this year's trip to Nashville had extra significance.

Hendrickson was with his son Beckett in the stands of Bridgestone Arena on Thursday when Beckett was drafted in the fourth round by Boston.

"You're just happy for him," Hendrickson said. "It's just the hug. It's not even the words."

A forward who previously played at Minnetonka High and has committed to the Gophers, Beckett models his game after the Wild's Matt Boldy.

He tallied 13 goals and 21 assists in 52 games with the U.S. National Under-18 team last season. The Bruins selected him 124th overall, their second of just five picks after having none in the first two rounds.

"He's sitting there patiently," Hendrickson said. "You don't know. He thought maybe it'd be earlier. It could be later. My biggest thing is it doesn't matter. What's inside of you is what matters."

After 500-plus games in the NHL, a run that included four seasons with the Wild as a fan favorite, Hendrickson, the former Gopher and Mr. Hockey from Richfield High, became an assistant for the Wild in 2010.

"He's done a really good job of putting no pressure on me," said Beckett, who grew up around players like former Wild captain Mikko Koivu. "I'm just very fortunate to have him as a father."

What Hendrickson did try to relate to his son was to work hard and be a good teammate.

"That's all I've tried to convey," he said. "But it's got to be his thing."

Local connection

The three Minnesotans chosen by the Wild are the most they've drafted in a single year.

After selecting Charlie Stramel (Rosemount) in the first round on Wednesday night, the Wild added Aaron Pionk (Hermantown) during Round 5 and Jimmy Clark (Edina) with their last pick in the seventh round. Clark is a Gopher commit, while Pionk is going to Minnesota Duluth.

"That's just the way it worked out," General Manager Bill Guerin said. "They're good players. When I originally got this job, I was a little nervous about bringing Minnesota kids home. If I did that, I'd be eliminating a pretty big player pool.

"These kids really seem to want to play for the Wild and more importantly than that, they can handle it now. I think back when I was playing it was really hit or miss if you could play in your hometown, and now I think these kids really kind of crave that. It's pretty cool."

At the NHL combine earlier this month, the team actually discussed the topic with Stramel, asking him if representing the Wild would be an overwhelming challenge.

"He's got a good head on his shoulders," Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett said, "and we think he's someone that can handle those extra pressures of being a local product with all eyes on him all the time."

New role

Pionk has been suiting up on defense for only a year-and-a-half.

"You wouldn't know it watching him play," Brackett said.

After exiting his own zone, the former forward's knack for offense shines through: Not only do the Wild feel he can move the puck, but Brackett mentioned Pionk can run the power play and has "a very good" release.

"He was at the combine, as well," Brackett continued. "So, when you think about the top-100 players being invited and him still being there fifth round, that's exciting for us."