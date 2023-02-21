Kevin Fiala is only four months into his first season with the Kings, but the former Wild forward feels like he's been there for years.

The smooth transition he's made on the ice could certainly make it seem that way.

"So far so good," he said.

Fiala made his second appearance at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday since the Wild couldn't afford to re-sign him and traded the winger to Los Angeles last June in a deal that netted the Wild a first-round draft pick (Liam Ohgren) and Gophers defenseman Brock Faber.

Since his first game against the Wild on Oct. 15, a 7-6 win for the Kings that included a goal and two assists for Fiala, the 26-year-old has become even more of a catalyst for Los Angeles offense.

Not only is he leading the team in scoring, but Fiala recently eclipsed 20 goals and 60 points, becoming the seventh player in Kings history to hit that scoring benchmark within his first 60 games with the franchise in a single season. Earlier this month, Fiala was the team's representative at the NHL All-Star Game.

"His skill set's as good as anybody's," Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. "When you're that talented and you want to win the way he wants to win, it's a pretty good combination. We're lucky to have him."

That Fiala is delivering for the Kings isn't surprising.

He's coming off a career year with the Wild in which he climbed to 33 goals, and he was especially dynamic in the second half as the team readied for the postseason. Fiala didn't make the same splash come playoff time, going goalless before the Wild were eliminated in six games by the Blues, but he should be on the brink of another opportunity this spring since Los Angeles is near the top of the Western Conference and battling for first place in the Pacific Division.

"That's what I want to improve, especially this season after last season," said Fiala, who signed a seven-year, $55.125 million contract with the Kings after the trade. "But so far, I'm very proud of my personal season. Looking to keep it going."

Injury update

Marcus Foligno skated Monday and Tuesday, but the Wild winger remained out against Los Angeles.

Foligno hasn't played since blocking a shot with his left knee on Feb. 13 vs. Florida, but the plan is for him to travel on the Wild's next road trip to Columbus and Toronto later this week.

Looking ahead

On the road is where the Wild will play most of their remaining schedule.

They have just 10 home games left in the regular season and 15 away, a split that could suit the team's playoff chase if the Wild can rediscover their previous prowess as the visitor.

From Oct. 22 at Boston through Jan. 17 at Washington, the Wild went an impressive 12-6-3 on the road while averaging the fifth-fewest goals against per game at 2.48. Their penalty kill was also among the best at 83.8%, and the offense was operating at a clip of three goals per game.

But after getting swept on their last trip coming out of the All-Star break, the Wild are in a 0-5 funk, a skid in which they've been outscored 21-10 and their PK efficiency has dipped to 76.2%.

Some of their upcoming stops could have plenty of playoff implications, like March 4 at Calgary and March 29 at Colorado, but eight of the 15 road games are against teams that are currently more than five points back of a berth.