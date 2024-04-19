The Wild and Kraken playing ho-hum hockey wasn't both sides preparing for the playoffs by trying to get through one last primer unscathed.

This was each team on the cusp of the offseason, neither advancing to vie for the Stanley Cup, and their finale — a 4-3 loss for the Wild on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center — reflected that reality.

"Disappointing," goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. "Just like our season."

At 39-34-9, the Wild finished 20th in the NHL, smack dab in the murky middle where they weren't close to a playoff bid but also weren't bad enough to have a chance at landing first overall in the next draft.

But that's also where the Wild were the last time they didn't make the playoffs in 2019, and their No. 12 pick was Matt Boldy.

Exactly where the Wild will slot in the first round of this year's draft will be determined by the draft lottery on a to-be-determined date.

Because the most a team can move up in the draft order is 10 spots, the Wild can't nab a top-two selection. Last-place San Jose will have the best odds at drafting first, with Boston University's Macklin Celebrini expected to go No. 1.

Currently, the Wild have six draft picks; they traded away their third-rounder to Washington to acquire Marcus Johansson last season, but they added a second fifth-rounder in the Jordan Greenway trade with Buffalo, also last season.

But the prospects the Wild add to the organization at the June 28-29 draft aren't likely to make an impact any time soon: The youngsters with that opportunity are already in the lineup.

Liam Ohgren made his home debut against Seattle after logging his first games with the Wild during their recent road trip and in that short span, the winger has showcased NHL-ready traits. The Wild drafted Ohgren 19th overall in 2022.

"He's got that burst of speed," President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Bill Guerin said. "He's sound defensively already. Yeah, he's been really good."

Rookies Brock Faber and Marco Rossi became the only two Wild players to appear in all 82 games, and Faber should challenge Chicago's Connor Bedard for the Calder Trophy that recognizes the NHL's top rookie. Faber picked up his eighth goal and 47th point when he capitalized on the power play with 65 seconds to go Thursday.

As for the Wild's best prospect-turned-pro, Kirill Kaprizov ended the season one goal shy of matching his career high.

Kaprizov collected a loose puck on the power play and wired it by Kraken goalie Joey Daccord 4:04 into the first period.

His 46 goals are the most since he posted 47 in 2021-22 and with 19 on the power play, Kaprizov tied for third in the league. The Wild's leading scorer also had 50 assists for 96 points.

"He's always good," said Mats Zuccarello, who returned after missing three games due to a personal matter. "No surprises there. That's Kirill."

After Seattle's Matty Beniers responded on the power play 11 minutes into the second period, the Kraken moved ahead on a shorthanded goal by Yanni Gourde 6:38 into the third. Then Zuccarello scored on a breakaway at 11:13 before Seattle's Tye Kartye delivered the final go-ahead goal with 2:40 remaining; Gourde walked in a shorthanded empty-netter 54 seconds later.

Fleury (23 saves) was in net after re-signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract to close out his career with the Wild.

Defenseman Alex Goligoski also suited up and was an alternate captain in what could be the Grand Rapids native's last game; his contract is up this summer.

"We'll see," Goligoski said. "Could be. I don't know. I'm not going to close any doors or anything. I'll take some time and keep thinking about stuff. Kind of go from there."

Now that the season is officially over, that's where the focus shifts, to the future.

The Wild will have exit meetings Friday.

"We've got to start to push this thing in the right direction," coach John Hynes said. "It starts tomorrow."