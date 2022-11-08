A shorthanded Wild team lacking its grit gets forward Jordan Greenway back from injury Tuesday night at Los Angeles, with linemate Marcus Foligno aimed toward a return Friday at Seattle.

Greenway, Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek were the Wild's versatile, physical top forward line last season. But they've been together for less than three minutes this season because of two different injuries to the same shoulder that has limited Greenway to a couple of shifts in his only game this season.

Greenway skated with center Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy in Monday's practice. He hasn't played since his Oct. 20 season debut, which first was delayed by offseason shoulder surgery and then stopped quickly by a hit shortly thereafter.

"Different injury, same shoulder," Greenway said afterward. "It's a little bit getting your mind back to being comfortable. You can't play scared or you can't play to not get an injury. That's not what I'm going to do. I'm just going out there to play my game and my body will take care of itself."

Greenway's could bring energy coach Dean Evason said his team lacked in Thursday's 4-0 home loss to Seattle. The Wild played that night also without forwards Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Brandon Duhaime.

"That's a lot of big bodies and a lot of grit taken out of our lineup," Evason said.

Foligno skated Monday with a healing upper-body injury, but was not on a regular line. When asked if Foligno could play Wednesday at Anaheim, Evason said "nothing is off the table," but he added, "Maybe Seattle is the first we see of him."

Evason said his team needs more than just one line's return.

"Everybody makes a lot of that line," Evason said. "Sure, it's a great line. They're all big men that play the game hard, but that's not the identity of the Minnesota Wild. The identity of the Minnesota Wild is we play that way through our lineup and we haven't done that. Regardless of who's playing with who, we need to play to our identity.

"Ours isn't to be cute and skilled. Ours is to be gritty and then show our skill."

Greenway called a reunion of that line with Eriksson Ek and Foligno "the big talk lately."

"It'd be good if that's how it works," Greenway said. "It'd be great. We've played together. We've found a way to bring some identity to the team the way we play. We'll see how it works. If we get back together, that'd be great. If not, we'll still find a way to get it done."

Two for the trip

Forwards Joseph Cramarossa and Adam Beckman both skated Monday after they were recalled Sunday from the AHL's Iowa Wild. Cramarossa was on a line with Tyson Jost and Sam Steel and Evason said he plans to plays Cramarossa in Los Angeles.

"We needed two bodies," Evason said. "Both have played extremely well. I hope to see them both here on the road trip."

Deserving a chance

Beckman probably will play by Wednesday. A scorer who likes to shoot, Beckman was called up because he reportedly has expanded his game.

'"He deserves to be here," Evason said. "We want him to play on this road trip. We'll see what translates. By all accounts, he has played a grittier, a more determined game. We clearly know his skill set — he shoots the puck a lot, he scores goals — but he's playing a well-rounded game. He's a year more mature. I'm looking forward to see what he can do."