Wild at Los Angeles Kings

9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cryto.com Arena

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: At 5-5-1, they are 10th in the Western Conference. ... They are 17th in the NHL in offense (3.09 goals per game) and give up the eighth-most goals (3.64). ... Forwards Brandon Duhaime, Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno are out because of upper-body injuries. ... First-line wingers Kirill Kaprizov (eight goals, five assists) and Mats Zuccarello (five goals, seven assists) are the team's leading scorers. ... F Joseph Cramarossa will play his sixth game in the past two seasons with the Wild. He has not scored in the NHL since 2017.

Kings update: They are 7-6-1 and have played more games than any NHL team. ... C Gabe Vilardi, their first-round pick in 2017, has emerged as the team's leading scorer (nine goals) and is tied with ex-Wild forward Kevin Fiala (3-11-14) for the team lead in points. ... G Jonathan Quick has a 3.34 goals-against average and .890 saves percentage. ... They are 11th in the league in scoring (3.43 goals per game) but are sixth in goals allowed (3.79). ... LW Alex Iafallo (lower body) and C Alex Turcotte (concussion) are out.