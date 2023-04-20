See more of the story

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Roope Hintz, Stars: The center recorded a hat trick and added an assist.

2. Evgenii Dadonov, Stars: The winger scored twice, including the game-winning goal.

3. Miro Heiskanen, Stars: The defenseman picked up four assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Special-teams goals by Dallas (one shorthanded and three on the power play).

7 Goals against the Wild, the most ever in a franchise playoff game.

11 Seconds between the Wild's second and third goals, a team playoff record.