GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Roope Hintz, Stars: The center recorded a hat trick and added an assist.
2. Evgenii Dadonov, Stars: The winger scored twice, including the game-winning goal.
3. Miro Heiskanen, Stars: The defenseman picked up four assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Special-teams goals by Dallas (one shorthanded and three on the power play).
7 Goals against the Wild, the most ever in a franchise playoff game.
11 Seconds between the Wild's second and third goals, a team playoff record.