The lowest point of the Wild's season came a month ago after a loss to the Red Wings, and the rematch Wednesday night became the highest.

After a three-day break for the holidays, the Wild picked up where they left off, overwhelming Detroit 6-3 at Xcel Energy Center to post their seventh straight victory at home and tie their longest winning streak of the season at four games.

This is their second 4-0 run under coach John Hynes, who has the Wild on an 11-3 turnaround overall since that 4-1 mismatch vs. the Red Wings on Nov. 26.

That was the Wild's seventh consecutive loss, and the next day, Hynes replaced Dean Evason after Evason was fired. And what sunk the Wild in that line-in-the-sand game at Detroit is now sustaining their current surge.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots for his eighth victory in 10 starts, Marcus Johansson scored twice, and Ryan Hartman capitalized in his return from injury.

With the score tied at 2 after the Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat converted on the power play 2 minutes, 43 seconds into the third period, Hartman polished off a rush out of Wild territory for his third goal in as many games after sitting out two in a row because of an upper-body injury that he tried to play through.

That ignited the Wild, who went on to rack up three goals in 2:07.

Only 52 seconds later, Marcus Foligno pounced on a loose puck in front for two goals in two games, and 1:15 after that, Johansson doubled his goal output on the season (four) with his second tally of the night.

Detroit responded at 8 minutes on a rising shot by Daniel Sprong, but a Kirill Kaprizov deflection off a Dakota Mermis shot with 5:45 to go stretched Kaprizov's goal streak to four games and wrapped up the scoring frenzy, which favored the Red Wings the last time these teams met.

In that previous loss at Detroit, Gustavsson was tagged for three goals on 22 shots. Matt Boldy's goalless skid swelled to 10 games after he blanked on four shots and 10 total attempts. The Red Wings' power play delivered two goals.

This go around, the Wild were sharper all over the ice.

Just 38 seconds after the opening faceoff, Boldy redirected in a Kaprizov centering pass for his 10th goal of the season and ninth in his last 14 games — this after Boldy had the puck roll off his stick earlier in the shift after he was left alone in front of goalie James Reimer (25 saves).

Kaprizov has nine points during a five-game point streak.

Before the first adjourned, Detroit retaliated when — who else? — Patrick Kane wired in a wrist shot after getting behind the Wild defense at 6:32.

The goal extended Kane's goal streak to four games, and he has six overall in 11 games since joining the Red Wings last month after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

A clean second period by the Wild paved the way for their takeover in the third.

At 6:42 of the second, Johansson connected on the rebound of a Hartman shot and the Wild were air tight at the other end, including denying Detroit during its first of two power plays. The Wild's power play went 0-for-2.