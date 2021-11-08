DULUTH – In true Minnesota fashion, a moose-costumed human greeted the first Canadians across the U.S. border at the Grand Portage crossing Monday.
For the first time in nearly 20 months, fully vaccinated Canadians can enter the United States to shop, travel and see family, the start to a much-needed boost for Minnesota tourism, said Linda Jurek, the Visit Cook County executive director who dressed as the moose. "We're really jazzed about welcoming people back," she said.
Gov. Tim Walz even proclaimed Monday "Canadian Travelers Day" in Minnesota. "We welcome Canadians back to Minnesota with open arms," reads the proclamation.
About 1.75 million people crossed U.S.-Canadian border checkpoints in Minnesota 2019. For many Canadians, the pandemic closure meant fewer places to vacation, but for some living near the border, it cut off family, school activities and essentials such as nearby grocery stores.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., heralded the change at a news conference in St. Paul with Minnesota tourism and trade officials and Ariel Delouya, the consul general of Canada in Minneapolis. Klobuchar said she has been advocating for the change with the Biden administration.
"How can it be that you can literally fly from Montreal to Miami, or you could fly from Ottawa to Fargo, but you couldn't drive from Thunder Bay to Duluth?" Klobuchar asked.
The opening, Delouya said, "brings us one step closer to finding that pre-pandemic normal again. Our communities, especially those along the border, have greatly missed the deep personal connections they have long enjoyed."
While many rejoice at the milestone, it comes with a negative COVID-19 molecular testing requirement for re-entry that can be a costly deterrent.
"Naturally, I think it's probably going to prevent some of the unnecessary trips," said Joe Henry, executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism. "But it's great to get it open again. Without Canadians coming and shopping, our stores see an absolute hit to their businesses."
Before the pandemic, Minnesota hosted 536,200 overnight visitors from Canada annually, according to Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism promotion office. In 2020, that number was 132,000. In 2019 Canadian visitors spent $175 million in Minnesota compared to $37 million in 2020.
Explore Minnesota recently launched Canadian marketing campaigns in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay that say, "We missed you, dear friends." A full-page print ad, newspaper inserts, ads on social media and internet searches and billboards invite Canadians back to Minnesota to shop, eat, ski and stay.
"These are our friends, our neighbors to the north and, in some cases, our family," said Alyssa Hayes, a spokeswoman for Explore Minnesota. We "couldn't be more thrilled to welcome them back."
In Duluth's Canal Park, Canadian visitors typically account for 10% of annual revenue, said Matt Baumgartner, president of the Duluth Chamber of Commerce.
Canadians often stay multiple nights, he said, and because of the distance from the border, they might now stay even longer because of the re-entry requirements.
With an open border, "a stronger and more sustained economic recovery is possible," he said.
The bulk of visitors to Grand Portage Lodge & Casino are Canadian. Whether the reopening affects business is too soon to tell, said the casino's marketing manager, Todd Ford. A lot will depend on people's appetite to the testing requirement and its costs. But the casino still welcomed back Canadians with 2-for-1 drinks and a poutine special.
American travelers to Canada have been allowed to cross with proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test since August. The U.S. won't require tests for ground travel but will require them for foreign nationals flying into the country.
Delouya said the adopted measures are governed by concern for public safety and the health and safety of Canadians and Canadian visitors.
"Those measures are constantly being reassessed on the basis of what we learn scientifically in terms of the virus, and in terms of what we see at the border and what works to make sure that travel can be made even smoother," he said. "It's early days, obviously."
As circumstances change, they will reassess testing requirements and other regulations, Delouya said.
Klobuchar said there are continued talks about what the requirements should be and ways to make testing more affordable for travelers. She said it would be good to have similar requirements on both sides of the border.
Travelers who are driving down to the U.S. from Canada might have a different financial situation than a visitor flying from across the world for a longer visit, Klobuchar noted. She said that needs to be considered as they look at the cost of testing for visitors.
Communicating how visitors can obtain a COVID-19 test, free or otherwise, before returning to Canada is "critical" to alleviate that barrier, Cook County's Jurek said.
And for some places, such as the border towns of Baudette in Minnesota and Rainy River in Ontario, the testing requirement makes today "a nonevent."
Shoppers aren't likely to cross into Baudette to buy groceries if it means a COVID test, said Lake of the Woods Foods owner Chuck Lindner, whose store is less than a mile from the new bridge to Canada.
Since March 2020, many Rainy River residents have been driving 45 minutes to the nearest Canadian grocer.
"We're not complaining; this is a step in the right direction," Lindner said. "But we're hoping the border is opened without encumbrances."
Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450