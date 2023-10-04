The Vikings (1-3) might not be the stars of their own show during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1), as Taylor Swift has become the world's most unlikely groupie for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Among rumors that she is dating Chief's tight end Travis Kelce, Swift has made headlines across the country for her very public appearances at Chiefs games, both at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and on the road.

We can only speculate at this point. No reports have been confirmed of her attending the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, and no networks have teased her appearance (Peacock and NFL made a sly reference to Swift before the game last week).

What do Twin Cities social media Swifties and non-Swifties have to say about it?

Swifties are stoked! Obviously. Swift was last in Minnesota in July for her Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis.

Some fans are over the whole thing. Swift's appearance at the football games is nothing more than a distraction.

Some Minnesotans are doubting Taylor will even appear and that's a possibility. Ticket prices have gone up since she's been seen at Chiefs games. People also are speculating about the rumored relationship between Kelce and Swift, because apparently nobody would come to Minnesota just for fun.

Either way, the attention on Swift has caught up with the NFL and its fans. She seemed to like Minnesota enough the last time she was here, (she did play 'Dear John' here for the first time in 11 years during her Minneapolis Eras Tour stop). We'll just have to see if she's shaking off her football groupie status and staying home this weekend.