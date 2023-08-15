Because Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell tends to keep his starters out of preseason games, he puts a high priority on joint practices with other teams to keep his players sharp during training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Vikings will be joined at practice by the Tennessee Titans, their opponent for a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. Next week, the Vikings will host the Arizona Cardinals for practices Aug. 23 and 24 before the teams meet in a preseason game in Minneapolis on Aug. 26.

Here's what you need to know about this week's practices against the Titans.

Can I go to these practices?

The practices are open to the public, but you should reserve tickets in advance via Ticketmaster. Tickets are free for children 17 and under and season-ticket holders, and are $5 for adults. There will be a limited number of tickets available onsite daily.

What time is practice?

Gates open at 10 a.m., with practice scheduled from noon–2 p.m.

Who can I expect to see on the Titans?

Star running back Derrick Henry remains on the roster after being the subject of trade rumors, and the Titans signed receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. But the main camp position battle is at quarterback with Ryan Tannehill, 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis and Will Levis, the 33rd pick in April's draft. Willis and Levis split snaps in Tennessee's preseason opener, a 23-17 loss to the Bears.

Any familiar faces on the Titans?

Safety Amani Hooker, a former Park Center star, has started 21 games the past two seasons in Tennessee. Former Gophers linebackers Jack Gibbens and Thomas Rush and former North Dakota State offensive lineman Zack Johnson of Blaine are also on the Titans roster. Offensive lineman Dillon Radunz of Becker is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing an ACL in December.

Where do fans park?

Fans driving to TCO Performance Center will be directed to the Northland Ford Dealers parking lot. Parking passes can be bought in advance online for $10. Onsite parking is $20. Tap here for a list of prohibited items.

Who is signing autographs this week?

The Vikings' offensive line group is scheduled to sign autographs on Wednesday, while cornerbacks and defensive linemen are on the schedule Thursday. The first 750 children 17 and under each day receive a scratch-off ticket that will reveal which player's autograph they will get during the signing session after practice.