The Vikings settled one of their lingering contract situations Thursday by agreeing to a multi-year extension with tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson was scheduled to be a free agent after the season, and the Vikings had talked with his agent about a contract extension for much of training camp. Terms of the deal were not immediately available, but the Vikings were believed to be offering the 26-year-old a contract that would make him one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends. The Giants' Darren Waller has had the league's highest average annual salary for a tight end, at $17 million per season.

"I do think there's a sense with all these negotiations where you say, 'Hey, I think we're kind of in the ninth inning of this thing,'" General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. "I can't tell you exactly when that moment happens. But I know I told [coach] Kevin [O'Connell] and [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Rob [Brzezinski], 'I think we can get something done.' And you get that big smile from the head coach."

Hockenson played 10 games with the Vikings in 2022 after the team acquired him from the Lions, and caught 60 passes in that time, emerging as quarterback Kirk Cousins' No. 2 target through the second half of the season.

He sat out out all seven-on-seven, 11-on-11 and contact drills after Aug. 3, first citing an ear infection and then back stiffness. But he maintained that he would be ready for Week 1. O'Connell said Thursday that Hockenson was nearly a full participant in the Vikings' Wednesday practice, and would be so again on Thursday. He sounded optimistic the team would have Hockenson available for the regular-season opener on Sept. 10.

"We're thrilled to know we've got T.J. here as a major part of our core on offense," O'Connell said. "When we got him here, our hopes were that we were acquiring a player that would become a major part of our offense going forward. We've been able to build T.J.'s role here, really have a great process throughout the offseason of what it's going to look like within our offensive system for a major player like T.J. to be a part of it. Just knowing our young core, our quarterback, where he's at coming out of training camp, I'm very excited about our offensive side."

With Hockenson's deal done, the focus for the Vikings turns to a possible contract extension for wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The Vikings have been talking with Jefferson's agents about a possible deal through training camp, while the receiver has been a full participant in practices.

"I try not to get into private conversations with people," Adofo-Mensah said. "But we've said it, and we'll continue to say, Justin is somebody we want around here for a a really long time. And we're going to do everything we can to do that. Whenever that happens, it'll be a great day for the Vikings."