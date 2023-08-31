The Vikings have the NFL's highest-paid tight end in T.J. Hockenson after agreeing to a four-year extension worth up to $68.5 million. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the deal and remaining negotiations on offense. Then Mark Craig, the Star Tribune's NFL writer, joins to talk about new faces on the 53-man roster you should know from undrafted rookies NaJee Thompson and Ivan Pace Jr. to punt returner Brandon Powell.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.