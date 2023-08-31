The Vikings have the NFL's highest-paid tight end in T.J. Hockenson after agreeing to a four-year extension worth up to $68.5 million. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the deal and remaining negotiations on offense. Then Mark Craig, the Star Tribune's NFL writer, joins to talk about new faces on the 53-man roster you should know from undrafted rookies NaJee Thompson and Ivan Pace Jr. to punt returner Brandon Powell.

