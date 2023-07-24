The Vikings are guaranteed 10 games at U.S. Bank Stadium this season — eight regular season games and two exhibitions. Starting 10 a.m. on Thursday, single-game ticket sales will open to the public, the team announced.

Fans can buy seats to regular season games — starting at $72 — and preseason games — starting at $15 — through Ticketmaster. After a 13-win season last fall, the $72 minimum marks the highest price to get into the tall glass doors of U.S. Bank Stadium for a regular season game since the building opened in 2016. The team maintained a $66 lowest price in 2021 and 2022 (up from $62 in 2019).

The Vikings host the Titans (Aug. 19) and the Cardinals (Aug. 26) during the preseason. During the regular season, their home opponents are the Buccaneers (Sept. 10), the Chargers (Sept. 24), the Chiefs (Oct. 8), the 49ers (Oct. 23), the Saints (Nov. 12), the Bears (Nov. 27), the Lions (Dec. 24) and the Packers (Dec. 31). Games against San Francisco, Chicago and Green Bay are prime-time night kickoffs.

Season ticket holders get the first crack at single-game tickets this week, leaving a limited crop for the general public. The team said 99% of season-ticket holders signed back up for the 2023 season. The waitlist for season tickets can be found here.

The Vikings open training camp to fans starting Saturday. The first padded practice is Monday. The Titans and Cardinals will also participate in two joint practices in Eagan next month. Fans can buy tickets to camp here.