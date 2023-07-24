The Vikings plan to sign former Panthers tight end Colin Thompson, according to Thompson's social media.

Thompson, 29, joins his fourth NFL team — and the NFL is the third different football league the undrafted tight end has played in during his journeyman career. He's spent the past three years in Carolina, appearing in 26 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before being relegated to the practice squad last year. Before that he bounced around the Giants, Bears, Birmingham Iron (Alliance of American Football) and Tampa Bay Vipers (XFL).

Thompson has one career catch in the NFL: a 7-yard touchdown against the Buccaneers during the 2020 season. He's also an experienced long snapper.

He would give the Vikings a blocking option behind the pecking order of T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt. The team also has tight ends Nick Muse (a 2022 seventh-round pick) and undrafted rookie Ben Sims on the training camp roster.

Former Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson, the Hawley native, retired in June at 26 years old due to injuries. He transitioned to an intern role with the team exploring coaching and scouting opportunities.

With the first training camp practice coming Wednesday, Thompson takes the 90th and last available roster spot opened by last week's release of cornerback John Reid, who spent two months with the team.