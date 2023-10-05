Vikings center Garrett Bradbury said Wednesday that he feels like he's nearing a return from a lower back injury sustained on his seventh snap in the Sept. 10 season opener. He remained limited at Wednesday's practice.

"It's, like, right there," Bradbury told the Star Tribune before practice, "and it's about making sure to not come back too soon, making sure everything feels as good as it can to be ready for the whole season — not just for one week."

Backup center Austin Schlottmann played "one of the best games he's had" in last week's win against the Panthers, head coach Kevin O'Connell said. But O'Connell added that the team is hopeful Bradbury returns Sunday against the Chiefs, noting that Bradbury's knowledge and pre-snap decision-making could help in a potential O-line change.

"That can help a lot of things from a communication standpoint if there were to be maybe a new guy in there," O'Connell said.

The coach said guards Dalton Risner and Blake Brandel will again both work with the first-team offense in practices this week. Despite guards Ezra Cleveland and Ed Ingram playing every snap against the Panthers, O'Connell said he's still open to changes.

"When you add a guy like Dalton in season, you want to give him the opportunity," O'Connell said.

"I have been encouraged by both Dalton and Blake and what that might maybe look like," he added. "Hopefully we get Garrett back in the middle."

Asked about Risner's addition, Ingram said anybody getting brought in "automatically" motivates him.

One of the changes Bradbury has credited in his recovery is working with quarterback Kirk Cousins' personal performance coach Chad Cook, who founded the Players Performance Institute near Atlanta. Cook has temporary housing near Vikings headquarters after Cousins turned the freelance partnership into a full-time deal this year.

Bradbury has missed eight games since initially injuring his lower back Dec. 4 against the Jets. A car accident after the Dec. 17 win against the Colts, in which he didn't play, worsened the issue. He was healthy through training camp up until the first quarter of the first game. He said this injury is similar but "coming around quicker."

"It's been frustrating," Bradbury said. "It's been really just annoying, to be honest. I'm feeling better, working with as many people as I can to feel better and I am feeling better. It's coming around quicker than last year. It's a little bit different."

Different how?

"It's kind of acting similar, but looking better imaging wise," he said. "But we're making sure it doesn't flare up, making sure everything is solid and good to go."

Cine returns; Davenport still limited

Safety Lewis Cine (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday and was among six limited players, including Bradbury (back), edge rusher Marcus Davenport (ankle), safety Josh Metellus (shoulder), linebacker Brian Asamoah II (toe) and quarterback Nick Mullens (back).

Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, did not practice last week after suffering a hamstring injury on special teams during the Sept. 24 loss to the Chargers.

Safety Harrison Smith, right tackle Brian O'Neill and linebacker Jordan Hicks rested and did not practice.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle), who has not started since Sept. 17, was limited.

Establishing the run

Only three other NFL running backs have more than Alexander Mattison's 188 rushing yards over the last two weeks, progress he credited to the line. Despite considering changes at guard, O'Connell praised Ingram's work in the run game on Sunday.

"Physicality up front," Mattison said. "The emphasis we had after the first two weeks of getting the run game going was accepted and definitely embraced by the O-line up front and the running back room as well."

Running back Cam Akers was asked about playing 14 snaps in Carolina.

"I'm the new guy on the block," Akers said. "I gotta earn my keep and earn my way in."

Etc.

The Vikings got an exemption to re-sign French defensive lineman Junior Aho, who is part of the league's international program, to the practice squad. Aho, who practiced Wednesday, was waived from a separate exempt list Tuesday after recovering from an injury.