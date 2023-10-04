Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Chiefs, whether or not Taylor Swift will be there, and how the Vikings are adjusting to life with Marcus Davenport and the looming threat of an O-line change.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.