Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Chiefs, whether or not Taylor Swift will be there, and how the Vikings are adjusting to life with Marcus Davenport and the looming threat of an O-line change.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.